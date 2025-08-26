People Driven Credit Union Partners with Scienaptic AI for Innovative Bundled Product Offerings

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scienaptic AI, a global leader in AI-powered credit decisioning, today announced that People Driven Credit Union has selected its platform to power intelligent bundled product offerings for its new members.

With the help of the Scienaptic AI platform, People Driven Credit Union is strengthening its new member onboarding experience by intelligently assessing each member's financial profile and credit eligibility when they open a new deposit account. AI-driven insights generate custom pre-qualified offers, letting the credit union immediately help their new members with the right financial solution at the right time. People Driven will anticipate member borrowing needs and establish stronger member relationships from day one.

"We're revolutionizing how we serve members from the moment they walk through our doors," said Emily Roberts, COO at People Driven Credit Union. "When a new member opens their checking account with us, Scienaptic's platform instantly assesses their profile and presents pre-qualified offers for additional products they didn't even know they were eligible for. For instance, when setting up a new deposit account, we might discover the member qualifies for both a refinance of an existing auto loan and our premium rewards credit card - offers they can accept immediately during that same visit. We're turning every interaction into an exciting opportunity to unlock financial possibilities for our new members."

“People Driven Credit Union is setting a new standard for member onboarding with our AI-powered platform," said Eric Steinhoff, EVP of Client Impact at Scienaptic AI. "Within minutes of someone opening their first account, our technology identifies which additional products they're qualified for and presents those opportunities in real-time. This isn't about pushing more products - it's about recognizing what members actually need and ensuring they don't miss out on financial solutions that will benefit them. The result is new members who start their relationship on the right footing with more than one product from day one, rather than having to discover these options through multiple visits over time."

About Scienaptic AI

Founded in 2014, Scienaptic AI was built with the mission to drive financial inclusion at scale through AI-driven credit decisioning. The platform encapsulates a decade of technological innovation, integrating more data into decision-making, leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms, and supplementing them with rigorous risk and fair lending monitoring processes. This enables financial institutions to reach more borrowers—including underbanked and underserved individuals—and say “yes” more often without increasing risk.

In September 2024, Scienaptic’s Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) received strategic equity investments from its clients, further strengthening its mission to elevate lending with AI-driven solutions for inclusive loan growth, automation, lifecycle management, and compliance. Today, the CUSO is backed by 10 strategic investors, underscoring Scienaptic’s deep commitment to the core principle of "people helping people."

The Scienaptic AI platform plays a vital role in supporting over 150 lenders by enhancing lending accuracy and efficiency. Scienaptic’s credit decisioning expertise spans financial institutions collectively managing $3.9 trillion in assets. The platform processes over 3 million credit decisions each month, evaluating loan applications worth more than $3 billion. This enables over 1.3 million underserved individuals every month to access credit opportunities that were previously out of reach. Driven by the growing demand for AI in lending, the company has expanded by over 2,000% in the past three years.

