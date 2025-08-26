Andersen Global Expands Presence in Pakistan with Bridge Factor

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global adds transaction advisory capabilities in Central Asia through a Collaboration Agreement with Bridge Factor, headquartered in Pakistan.

Bridge Factor is a financial advisory firm specializing in capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, project finance, restructuring, and valuation. Operating for more than two decades, the firm’s sector expertise spans power and sustainable energy, banking and finance, infrastructure, telecom, transportation, and manufacturing, serving a client base of investors, multinationals, and government entities across Pakistan, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

“We work with purpose and precision to deliver clear, actionable results in complex financial environments,” said Akbar Bilgrami, CEO of Bridge Factor. “Our team has built a reputation for excellence by guiding clients through some of the most challenging and transformative financial transactions. Our collaboration with Andersen Global marks a significant milestone in our journey, expanding our reach and enhancing our ability to support clients navigating high stakes.”

“Expanding our transactional capabilities is a priority as we continue to build a seamless, integrated platform that delivers best-in-class advisory services to clients worldwide,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “Bridge Factor brings the deep experience, discipline, and market relationships essential to navigating the complex financial landscapes of the region. Their exceptional track record in executing high-value corporate finance engagements, combined with their sectoral expertise, enhances our ability to deliver strategic solutions to clients.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.