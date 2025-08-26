-

Andersen Global Expands Presence in Pakistan with Bridge Factor

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global adds transaction advisory capabilities in Central Asia through a Collaboration Agreement with Bridge Factor, headquartered in Pakistan.

Bridge Factor is a financial advisory firm specializing in capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, project finance, restructuring, and valuation. Operating for more than two decades, the firm’s sector expertise spans power and sustainable energy, banking and finance, infrastructure, telecom, transportation, and manufacturing, serving a client base of investors, multinationals, and government entities across Pakistan, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

“We work with purpose and precision to deliver clear, actionable results in complex financial environments,” said Akbar Bilgrami, CEO of Bridge Factor. “Our team has built a reputation for excellence by guiding clients through some of the most challenging and transformative financial transactions. Our collaboration with Andersen Global marks a significant milestone in our journey, expanding our reach and enhancing our ability to support clients navigating high stakes.”

“Expanding our transactional capabilities is a priority as we continue to build a seamless, integrated platform that delivers best-in-class advisory services to clients worldwide,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “Bridge Factor brings the deep experience, discipline, and market relationships essential to navigating the complex financial landscapes of the region. Their exceptional track record in executing high-value corporate finance engagements, combined with their sectoral expertise, enhances our ability to deliver strategic solutions to clients.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

Contacts

Megan Tsuei
Andersen Global
415-764-2700

Industry:

Andersen Global

Details
Headquarters: San Francisco, CA
CEO: Mark Vorsatz
Employees: 20,000
Organization: PRI
Release Summary
Andersen Global adds transaction advisory capabilities in Central Asia through a Collaboration Agreement with Bridge Factor.
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#BridgeFactor
#Pakistan
#agexpansion
#andersenglobal
#collaboratingfirm

Contacts

Megan Tsuei
Andersen Global
415-764-2700

Social Media Profiles
Andersen Global
Andersen Global
Andersen Global
More News From Andersen Global

Andersen Global Adds Member Firm in Botswana, Broadening Regional Coverage

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global debuts the firm name in Botswana as AccPro Accountants becomes the latest member firm to join the organization....

Andersen Global Inaugurates Member Firms in Uzbekistan, Strengthening Central Asia Presence

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global enhances its presence in Central Asia with the addition of Andersen in Uzbekistan....

Andersen Global Deepens Canadian Ties with Stratos Solutions Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global expands its Canadian platform through a Collaboration Agreement with Stratos Solutions Inc., a leading tax firm based in Ontario....
Back to Newsroom