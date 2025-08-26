Credo and Volex Reach Settlement in Active Electrical Cable Patent Infringement Dispute

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Credo) (NASDAQ: CRDO), an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved reliability and energy efficiency, has reached a license and settlement agreement with Volex plc related to Credo’s patents covering Credo’s active electrical cable technology. Based on this agreement, the lawsuit between the parties will be promptly dismissed, bringing an end to their patent dispute. In a joint statement, executives from both companies jointly announced, “We are pleased to have reached an amicable resolution.” The terms of the agreement remain confidential.

About Credo

Credo’s mission is to redefine high-speed connectivity by delivering breakthrough solutions that enable the next generation of AI-driven applications. We are committed to enabling faster, more reliable, more energy-efficient, and scalable solutions that support the ever-expanding demands of AI, cloud computing, and hyperscale networks. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security, and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the emerging 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G, 800G and the emerging 1.6T (or Terabits per second) port markets. Credo products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include Integrated Circuits (ICs) for the optical and line card markets, Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes Chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

For more information, please visit https://www.credosemi.com. Follow Credo on LinkedIn.

About Volex

Volex plc (AIM:VLX) is a driving force in integrated manufacturing for mission-critical applications and a global leader in power and data connectivity solutions. Our diverse operations support international blue-chip customers in five key end-markets: Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electricals, Medical, Complex Industrial Technology and Off-Highway. Headquartered in the UK, we orchestrate operations across 27 advanced manufacturing facilities, uniting 13,000 dynamic individuals from 25 different nations. Our extraordinary products find their way to market through our localised sales teams and authorised distributor partners, supporting Original Equipment Manufacturers and Electronic Manufacturing Services companies across the globe. In a world that grows more digitally complex by the day, customers trust us to deliver power and connectivity that drives everything from household essentials to life-saving medical equipment. Learn more at www.volex.com.

