In a Sea of AI Slop, invideo Debuts Artfully Made AI-Generated Brand Anthem: A Human Story, Told with AI Tools

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Invideo, the AI video creation platform used by over 50 million people worldwide, today launched their first-ever AI generated brand anthem. The video reimagines production in this new age of AI video, created in collaboration with indie New York-based creative agency Gus and pioneering AI director Blair Vermette.

More than a product ad or an AI hype video, the anthem is a story of progress and about what happens when human creativity leads and AI follows. Crafted over the course of two months using a wide range of AI tools – including invideo’s platform – the result is a visually rich, emotionally resonant film that sets a new benchmark for what’s possible with AI in the hands of anyone with an idea.

“This film is about the human story,” said Sanket Shah. “If we look around us, everything we see began with a single person who had an idea, and who acted on it. This video is the articulation of our beliefs at invideo as we walk on the path of changing video creation forever.”

A Different Kind of AI Ad

Where most AI campaigns focus on speed, novelty, or shock value, invideo takes a different approach. The film showcases how human ambition and invention has always been about someone with an idea, making the decision to act on it: common threads in the lives of creators and brands alike. Gus and Director Blair Vermette, known for his experimental AI filmmaking, brought that story to life through custom visual generation, animation, and post-production techniques.

“This film is a great example of how production is being reimagined in the age of AI,” said Spencer LaVallee, co-founder and creative lead at Gus. “We approached AI not as a shortcut, but as part of a highly intentional creative process.”

“This piece is the embodiment of how AI can elevate storytelling beyond the limits of traditional production,” said Blair Vermette, Director. “We embraced AI tools and followed an adaptive process, pushing the technology to ensure historical accuracy while bringing an inspiring narrative to life. It was both a creative and technical challenge, and the result is something truly original.”

From solo creators to businesses and brands, invideo’s platform enables anyone to turn ideas into polished, high-quality video content in minutes – no crew, camera, or editing skills required. Invideo’s recent product launches, including AI Twins and Conversational Creation, have already redefined how people create and scale content from brand stories and creative projects, to user-generated videos. This film shows how far AI video can go when combined with craft and care.

“This brand film reflects our point of view on the world and what we stand for,” Shah added. “Every person who uses invideo has an idea, a vision to do something. Our customers have a desire to make something better, to change the world in the little ways that matter. And we love building tools for them. We believe that every idea should have the chance to become something powerful visually.”

About invideo

Invideo is a revolutionary AI video creation platform that enables people with all levels of skill to bring their ideas to life with speed and simplicity. Whether for those growing their brand or connecting with new audiences, invideo makes it easier to create and communicate in a way that everyone understands.

About Gus

Gus is an independent creative agency based in New York City’s Lower East Side. Focused on emotionally-driven storytelling for disruptor brands, Gus helps ideas stick by crafting bold, unexpected narratives for modern audiences. Learn more at gus.biz.

About Blair Vermette

Blair Vermette is an experimental director and founder of AI creative studio Rabbithole. His work spans fashion, music, and commercial projects, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with machine-generated storytelling. Learn more at thisisrabbithole.com.