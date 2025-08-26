SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. Expands Western Canada Presence with Acquisition of Five Alberta Self-Storage Facilities

LADERA RANCH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop”) (NYSE: SMA), an internally managed real estate investment trust and a premier owner and operator of self-storage facilities in the United States and Canada, announced the acquisition of five institutional-quality self-storage properties in Alberta. With this transaction, SmartStop’s Canadian portfolio now totals 49 operating assets.

The Alberta portfolio adds approximately 330,000 net rentable square feet, including 2,770 storage units, with a mix of interior climate-controlled, heated and exterior drive-up options.

The properties are located in Edmonton, Sherwood Park, Red Deer County, Canmore, and Cochrane, serving a diverse mix of residential, suburban, rural, and commercial communities. Alberta continues to experience strong population growth and rising demand for modern, secure storage solutions, making it a strategic addition to SmartStop’s Canadian platform.

“This acquisition represents an important milestone for SmartStop as we expand our footprint in Western Canada. As a result of this acquisition, we now have 49 operating assets across the country,” said H. Michael Schwartz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SmartStop. “Alberta’s growing population and diverse markets create significant demand for high-quality storage, and we are confident these facilities will provide long-term value to both our customers and our shareholders.”

About SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (SmartStop):

SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop”) (NYSE: SMA) is a self-managed REIT with a fully integrated operations team of more than 600 self-storage professionals focused on growing the SmartStop® Self Storage brand. SmartStop, through its indirect subsidiary SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, also sponsors other self-storage programs. As of August 26, 2025, SmartStop has an owned or managed portfolio of 235 operating properties in 23 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada, comprising approximately 170,000 units and 19.0 million rentable square feet. SmartStop and its affiliates own or manage 49 operating self-storage properties in Canada, which total approximately 41,800 units and 4.2 million rentable square feet.