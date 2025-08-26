Vallarta Supermarkets Expands Fresh Food Innovation with Logile Fresh Item Management Solutions

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logile, Inc., a global leader in AI-powered Connected Workforce solutions, announces the successful implementation of its Fresh Item Management suite at Vallarta Supermarkets, bringing intelligent automation and streamlined execution to its store locations. As one of the first retailers to adopt Logile’s fresh production technology, Vallarta played an instrumental role in shaping and refining these solutions to meet the needs of a high-volume grocery environment in one centralized platform.

These fully integrated solutions are part of Logile’s Connected Workforce Platform and align fresh food operations with store execution management for a seamless in-store experience. Automated workflows and real-time data minimize guesswork and empower store associates to improve execution and customer service.

Vallarta’s transition to Logile’s Fresh Item Management Solutions for fresh food production has helped replace fragmented processes with a data-driven, automated approach. By improving forecasting accuracy and providing real-time insights, Vallarta can better align production with true demand.

“Delivering fresh, high-quality products is at the heart of our operations, and we needed a smarter way to manage production and inventory," said Steve Netherton, Chief Information Officer and VP of Continuous Improvement at Vallarta. "Logile’s technology has helped us modernize our approach, bringing centralization, better structure and visibility to fresh food management. Vallarta has seen a significant reduction in pitch and donation and now has enterprise visibility into performance compliance. Our associates can work more efficiently within a single seamless platform to reduce waste and ensure customers always find the fresh items they expect."

The solutions behind Vallarta’s fresh production transformation include:

AI and Machine Learning (ML)-Based Item-Level Forecasting: Logile’s forecasting is comprehensive, including sellable items, production items sold under the same UPC, ingredients and supplies. Its advanced forecasting models leverage AI and ML to predict demand with unparalleled accuracy of up to 97% by analyzing historical data, seasonality, weather, events and market trends. These intelligent models continuously learn and adapt, optimizing inventory management, minimizing stockouts and reducing excess inventory, all while providing real-time insights for more efficient decision making and supply chain management.

Logile’s forecasting is comprehensive, including sellable items, production items sold under the same UPC, ingredients and supplies. Its advanced forecasting models leverage AI and ML to predict demand with unparalleled accuracy of up to 97% by analyzing historical data, seasonality, weather, events and market trends. These intelligent models continuously learn and adapt, optimizing inventory management, minimizing stockouts and reducing excess inventory, all while providing real-time insights for more efficient decision making and supply chain management. Production Planning: Logile produces production plans for all fresh departments based on item-specific production schedules, on-hand inventory, and minimum display parameters in conjunction with AI-generated forecasts. Both recipe and yield process production are supported. Batch sizes are optimized to consolidate like-items, and plans are tailored by role to guide production efficiency.

Logile produces production plans for all fresh departments based on item-specific production schedules, on-hand inventory, and minimum display parameters in conjunction with AI-generated forecasts. Both recipe and yield process production are supported. Batch sizes are optimized to consolidate like-items, and plans are tailored by role to guide production efficiency. Recipe and Nutrition Management: Logile’s system records ingredient formulations for all recipes and sub-recipes, with step-by-step production process documentation and associated food safety controls, pictures, videos and training guides. The ability to integrate with the FDC and other nutritional data sources supports the creation of all nutritional labeling content and allergen declarations. The system also supports cost calculation and gross profit management. Multiple costs can be defined, including ingredients, labor, supplies, overhead, transportation, etc. Extensive alerts are supported for merchandising, food safety, nutritional content, or gross profit management.

Logile’s system records ingredient formulations for all recipes and sub-recipes, with step-by-step production process documentation and associated food safety controls, pictures, videos and training guides. The ability to integrate with the FDC and other nutritional data sources supports the creation of all nutritional labeling content and allergen declarations. The system also supports cost calculation and gross profit management. Multiple costs can be defined, including ingredients, labor, supplies, overhead, transportation, etc. Extensive alerts are supported for merchandising, food safety, nutritional content, or gross profit management. Grind Management: Logile provides systematic capture of all grind production batches and grinder cleaning events to comply with USDA regulations. Mobile device interaction is supported by Logile's store execution management system with the same devices used for task management and communications. The system also provides dashboard visibility to monitor compliance across a retail enterprise.

Logile provides systematic capture of all grind production batches and grinder cleaning events to comply with USDA regulations. Mobile device interaction is supported by Logile's store execution management system with the same devices used for task management and communications. The system also provides dashboard visibility to monitor compliance across a retail enterprise. Yield Management: Logile supports yield-based production where sellable products are created from base ingredients, as seen in meat cutting or fresh-cut fruit and vegetable offerings. The system supports cutting test samples and yield test creation specific to seasonal products (e.g., steaks vs. roasts), special ad/promo mix, and yield % by packer to support accurate product yield and gross profit management.

Logile supports yield-based production where sellable products are created from base ingredients, as seen in meat cutting or fresh-cut fruit and vegetable offerings. The system supports cutting test samples and yield test creation specific to seasonal products (e.g., steaks vs. roasts), special ad/promo mix, and yield % by packer to support accurate product yield and gross profit management. Scale Management : Logile's enterprise scale management system allows for efficient host updates to all scale and labeling equipment. It automates timely synchronization of all devices and provides system alerting and process resolution for efficient corporate oversight. Logile supports host integration with all scale and labeling hardware providers.

: Logile's enterprise scale management system allows for efficient host updates to all scale and labeling equipment. It automates timely synchronization of all devices and provides system alerting and process resolution for efficient corporate oversight. Logile supports host integration with all scale and labeling hardware providers. Cookbook: The next phase of Vallarta’s fresh food journey is the planned Q3 implementation of Cookbook. This tablet-based app guides users step by step through food production with full recipe visibility, including ingredients, batch sizes, process steps with visuals, and nutritional info. It replaces paper recipe books to ensure up-to-date, accessible instructions, improving accuracy, efficiency, and consistency across operations.

“Food retailers need more than just a production planning system. They need a holistic, connected approach to fresh food operations," said Purna Mishra, Founder and CEO at Logile. "Integrating accurate forecasting and fresh food management into a single, intelligent platform enables effective planning, enhanced visibility and simplified execution. Vallarta is a leader in fresh and prepared food innovation, and their pioneering implementation shows how automation and AI-driven insights can help ensure product consistency, quality and profitability across all store locations while earning customer loyalty.”

With the chain-wide rollout pending Cookbook now complete, Logile continues to support Vallarta in optimizing fresh food operations, delivering innovative tools that drive more efficient inventory management and production in support of fresher products, improved customer satisfaction, higher sales and lower shrink.

For more information about Logile’s Fresh Item Management Solutions, visit www.logile.com.

About Logile

Logile is the leading retail operations platform provider, delivering intelligent, AI-powered solutions for forecasting, labor planning, workforce management, inventory, food safety and store execution. Retailers worldwide rely on Logile to optimize performance, reduce costs, and empower confident, connected stores. Learn more at www.logile.com.