CADY Acquires Lifetouch High School Photography Accounts in Select U.S. Schools

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CADY, the leader in school photography innovation, announced today the acquisition of Lifetouch’s high school photography accounts in select schools in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Texas. This acquisition represents a strategic move to expand CADY’s footprint, tapping into Lifetouch’s legacy and strengthening CADY’s mission to deliver a best-in-class picture day program, innovative tools for yearbook advisers and a premier full-service Senior portrait experience.

“This acquisition is an exciting moment for CADY and the schools we serve,” said Josh Cady, CEO of CADY. “We deeply respect the incredible foundation that Lifetouch has built. We’re excited to work together to ensure a smooth transition and elevate the services we provide to our schools.”

For more than 25 years, CADY has transformed every touchpoint in high school photography, driven by their brand promise to deliver unparalleled service and extraordinary photos meant to be cherished forever.

Founded in 1936, Lifetouch is recognized as a distinguished leader in school photography and a trusted partner to schools, delivering memories that last a lifetime to more than 15 million students in over 45,000 schools every Fall.

“We’re thrilled to transition a portion of our high school accounts to the passionate and innovative team at CADY, while we turn a sharper focus to K-8 and select high schools across the country,” said Ken Murphy, Group Chief Executive of Lifetouch. “Backed by CADY’s legacy of pioneering leadership, these schools will be in great hands.”

All transitioning high school and senior accounts will continue to be serviced and supported by Lifetouch during the 2025-2026 school year, with a transition to CADY in summer 2026. Leadership teams from both organizations are working closely to ensure a smooth and respectful integration.

For more information, www.cady.com.

About Cady

Founded in 1999, CADY is a passionate, people-driven leader in the school photography industry. With state-of-the-art studios and a focus on authenticity and personalization, CADY has redefined the high school portrait journey by providing premier photography experiences, exceptional products and unparalleled service to schools, students and families. For more information, visit www.cady.com.

About Lifetouch

At Lifetouch, our purpose is to help families capture life’s memories. For more than 85 years, Lifetouch has been the professional photography choice for schools and families. Built on the tradition of “Picture Day”, Lifetouch School Photography captures smiling faces from preschool through high school graduation, as well as sports, special events, seniors, and yearbooks. Additional photography services are offered through JCPenney Portraits by Lifetouch, helping families capture special milestones nationwide. Lifetouch is also proud to be a part of the Shutterfly family of brands. For more information, visit www.lifetouch.com.