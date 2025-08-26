-

New Zealand ISP Updates Network Capabilities with IP Infusion

Inspire Net deploys a combination of OcNOS® software with open hardware to address a growing gap in service provisioning to rural and remote communities in New Zealand

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IP Infusion, a global leader in open networking software solutions, today announced that Inspire Net, a leading Internet Service Provider in New Zealand, has successfully deployed IP Infusion’s OcNOS network operating system with UfiSpace hardware, in partnership with Independent Data Solutions (IDS), to modernize its network infrastructure. This deployment has enabled Inspire Net to enhance scalability, streamline operations, and reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO). System integrator Independent Data Solutions is responsible for the deployment.

The combination of IP Infusion’s OcNOS and UfiSpace hardware has revolutionized our network operations

Inspire Net largely serves rural and underserved communities and faces growing demand for high-speed, reliable connectivity across its customer base. To address this, the ISP turned to Independent Data Solutions for a disaggregated networking solution, combining IP Infusion’s OcNOS networking software platform and UfiSpace’s open networking hardware.

Key decision requirements for the OcNOS-powered solution:

  • Low power consumption: Critical for off-grid and solar-powered deployments.
  • Strong MPLS capabilities: Enabling a broad range of managed services and enhanced traffic engineering.
  • Scalable architecture: Supporting long-term growth across distributed sites without costly redesigns.
  • Excellent cost-performance: Reducing both capital and operational expenditures.
  • Resilient hardware design: Withstanding the environmental demands of rural deployments.

OcNOS, a robust and flexible network operating system, provides Inspire Net with advanced routing, switching, and automation capabilities and seamlessly integrates with UfiSpace’s power-efficient open hardware. This solution allowed Inspire Net to replace legacy systems, improve network performance, and achieve greater operational agility.

“We are proud to empower Inspire Net with OcNOS, enabling them to build a future-ready network that meets the demands of modern connectivity,” said Kiyo Oishi, CEO of IP Infusion. “Our collaboration with IDS and UfiSpace demonstrates the power of disaggregated networking to deliver cost-effective, scalable solutions.”

“In partnership with IP Infusion and UfiSpace, we’ve delivered a transformative solution for Inspire Net that aligns with their goals of performance and efficiency,” said Paul Leonard, ANZ Sales Director Independent Data Solutions. “This deployment showcases how open networking can drive innovation for ISPs.”

“The combination of IP Infusion’s OcNOS and UfiSpace hardware has revolutionized our network operations,” said James Watts, Managing Director, Inspire Net. “With IDS’s expertise, we’ve achieved greater flexibility and cost savings, positioning us to better serve our customers.”

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion develops open network software solutions for carriers, service providers, and data centers. With hundreds of customers and thousands of deployments, IP Infusion leads the market in Network Operating Systems. Its flagship platform, OcNOS®, empowers network operators to disaggregate their networks, streamline operations, and reduce total cost of ownership (TCO). Headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., IP Infusion is a wholly owned subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. For more information, visit www.IPInfusion.com.

About Independent Data Solutions

Independent Data Solutions (IDS) is Australia and New Zealand’s leading value-added distributor of advanced networking and data management solutions. IDS designs, builds, and implements tailored network solutions that empower businesses to scale efficiently, innovate freely, and operate securely. By leveraging open standards and disaggregated architectures, IDS enables clients to choose best-of-breed technologies, integrate seamlessly across platforms, and future-proof their infrastructure. For more information visit www.ids-g.com.

