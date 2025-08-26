-

JR286 Teams Up with Domo to Break Down Data Silos and Accelerate Real-Time Business Insights Across Global Operations

Leading sports equipment and accessories company leverages Domo to unify siloed data, optimize product, sales and supply chain performance, and drive faster decisions

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced today that JR286, a global leader in the sporting goods industry, is using Domo’s AI and data products platform to centralize its data and revolutionize its operations through real-time visibility across sales, product development, inventory, and supply chain operations.

“Domo is proud to work with JR286 and help their organization unlock the incredible value of their data.” - Mark Maughan, chief operating officer at Domo

With its headquarters in Torrance, California, JR286 designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes branded and licensed equipment and accessories for dozens of sports globally. Creating products that can be found everywhere—from local courts to the biggest professional stages, JR286 is committed to innovation and excellence, serving athletes and sports enthusiasts around the world.

Prior to Domo, JR286 found disconnected spreadsheets and siloed data cumbersome, making it difficult to align teams, prioritize demand, and track revenue across its worldwide operations. With 7 offices spanning North America, Europe, and Asia, and products sold through countless retailers and distributors, multiple versions of the truth circulating between teams, often hampering efficient, effective decision-making. The company needed an integrated solution to collect, govern, and share data across functions and geographies.

With the power of Domo’s AI and data products platform, JR286 teams can now use custom interactive data products that provide answers in seconds instead of days, enabling faster, data-driven decisions and improved collaboration across departments. The product development team, for example, moved from tracking prototypes with sticky notes to fully digitized dashboards that visualize progress at every stage. Supply chain tracking has also been transformed from a complex, manual process spanning multiple spreadsheets to a single, centralized, daily-updated view of supply and demand.

“Our goal is to have Domo be the hub for all our data sources,” said Trey Hoffman, Data Architect at JR286. “Over the last two years, we’ve saved 250+ hours per week thanks to Domo. The platform has drastically changed how we consume data — what used to take days is now available in seconds.”

In addition, Domo’s flexible, consumption-based pricing model has enabled JR286 to explore new use cases and expand adoption with no financial risk or roadblocks. Revenue and margin monitoring by product, region, and brand now happens in real time, enabling swift responses to market opportunities or anomalies. When one of JR286’s head and neck-warming hoods suddenly surged in popularity among American football players, Domo’s real-time insights enabled the team to act immediately, creating collections to support the trend rather than discovering it only after the season ended.

“Domo is proud to work with JR286 and help their organization unlock the incredible value of their data,” said Mark Maughan, chief operating officer at Domo. “By transforming fragmented data into real-time insights, JR286 can make bold, confident decisions that drive growth and operational excellence across their global business. Through end-to-end data visibility, powered by Domo, from development through sales, JR286 is now able to optimize resources and respond quickly to market demands, becoming faster, smarter, and more connected than ever before.”

To learn more about how innovative organizations like JR286 are using Domo to build AI and data products that generate measurable business value, visit www.domo.com/customers.

About JR286

We are a global leader in the sporting goods industry. We specialize in the design, development, manufacturing and distribution of branded and licensed sports equipment and accessories.

About Domo

Domo is an AI and Data Products platform that helps companies of all sizes leverage data and AI to drive value in today’s data-driven world. Built around our customers’ preferred data foundation, powered by our award-winning Domo.AI solution, and enriched with our partner ecosystem, the Domo platform enables users to prepare, visualize, automate, distribute, and build end-to-end data products that provide solutions across the entire data journey. From hydrating your data foundation, to building fully embedded applications that can be shared with your employees and customers, to deploying AI models across a variety of providers, Domo gives users the ability to build data products that generate measurable value for the business.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

