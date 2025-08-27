Wholescale Adds Walmart.com to the ReviewHub Syndication Network

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wholescale today announced that Walmart.com has joined ReviewHub’s growing syndication network. With the addition of Walmart.com, Walmart sellers and suppliers collecting reviews with a ReviewHub collection partner can now seamlessly syndicate reviews to Walmart.com.

Adding Walmart.com to ReviewHub is a pivotal step towards democratizing review syndication for retailers, marketplaces, brands, sellers, review apps and shoppers. Share

“Making it easier for sellers and brands to syndicate reviews to Walmart.com has been a top priority as we strive to help our retail partners increase conversion and drive more sales,” said David Rapps, President of Wholescale. “Adding Walmart.com to ReviewHub is a pivotal step towards democratizing review syndication for retailers, marketplaces, brands, sellers, review apps and shoppers.”

Brands and sellers using Wholescale’s review collection technology have had syndication access to Walmart.com since 2023. Since Wholescale's launch of ReviewHub in June 2025, brands and sellers collecting reviews using ReviewHub participating collection partners have gained access to ReviewHub’s syndication network, which now includes Walmart.com. This is especially meaningful for brands and sellers with Shopify storefronts that seek expanded distribution in Walmart stores and on Walmart.com.

ReviewHub’s headless ingestion and syndication technology lets Shopify review apps and first-party data collectors flow reviews through ReviewHub into Walmart.com as well as other retailers and marketplaces that leverage ReviewHub’s syndication network, all in compliance with FTC rules and Wholescale’s best-in-class authenticity standards.

About ReviewHub

ReviewHub is review syndication for modern commerce. Considered the Zapier of review syndication, ReviewHub gives marketplaces and retailers access to authenticated and moderated review content scattered across today’s fragmented, omnichannel landscape. ReviewHub’s headless and Shopify-integrated technologies let review apps and first-party data collectors access ReviewHub's growing syndication network that includes leading retailers and marketplaces. ReviewHub is a division of Wholescale.

About Wholescale

Wholescale is a technology company whose mission is to restore trust in modern commerce. Led by brand-builders and omnichannel experts, Wholescale develops technology that lets retailers, marketplaces, brands and sellers collect, receive and share authentic consumer content, including ratings & reviews, to drive discovery, conversion and customer trust. Wholescale is partnered with leading marketplaces and brands, including Walmart Inc., TikTok Shop and Blackstone among many others. Learn more at wholescale.com and reviewhub.app.