More Points, More Places: JetBlue Adds Loyalty Benefits to Condor Partnership

NEW YORK & FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) and Condor today announced an expansion of their existing partnership to bring even more value and flexibility to travelers. Effective immediately, members of JetBlue’s TrueBlue loyalty program can earn and redeem points on flights operated by Condor, one of Europe’s most trusted leisure airlines.

“Expanding our loyalty partnerships is a key part of how we deliver greater value to our customers,” said Edward Pouthier, vice president of loyalty and personalization, JetBlue. “Through our collaboration with Condor, TrueBlue members now have more ways to turn their loyalty into meaningful travel experiences. We’re proud to continue growing the TrueBlue program in ways that meet the needs of today’s traveler by offering access to a wider range of destinations around the world.”

A partner with JetBlue since 2015, Condor is a leading German carrier known for connecting travelers to more than 70 destinations worldwide. Condor serves nine key transatlantic gateways in the U.S. including New York (JFK), Boston (BOS), Miami (MIA), Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA), Las Vegas (LAS), Portland (PDX) and Anchorage (ANC) with non-stop service to Frankfurt (FRA). Through Frankfurt, Condor takes customers to some of Europe’s most exciting destinations, including recently expanded service to top cities such as Paris (CDG), Berlin (BER), Rome (FCO), Hamburg (HAM), Munich (MUC), Milan (MXP), Prague (PRG), Vienna (VIE) and Zurich (ZRH).

“After a decade of successful partnership, we’re excited to further deepen our collaboration with JetBlue,” says David Carlisle, vice president network planning & partnerships at Condor. “Integrating Condor flights into the TrueBlue program adds meaningful value for our guests by offering another attractive frequent flyer option — one that complements our existing partnerships and is especially relevant for transatlantic travelers. At the same time, our European network is becoming even more accessible and appealing to TrueBlue members. We are also looking forward to physically moving closer to JetBlue when Condor moves into the brand-new Terminal 6 at JFK next year – right next to JetBlue's Terminal 5.”

With this enhanced loyalty partnership, TrueBlue members can enjoy even greater flexibility when planning travel through JetBlue’s Northeast focus cities of New York (JFK) and Boston (BOS). Whether booking a dream vacation or earning rewards for future adventures, TrueBlue members can conveniently shop for eligible award flights operated by Condor, redeem TrueBlue points for these itineraries and earn points by adding their TrueBlue number directly at jetblue.com or the JetBlue mobile app.

For more information on this partnership visit https://www.jetblue.com/airline-partners.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue, known for its low fares and great service, carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean, Canada and Europe. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

About Condor

Since 1956, Condor has been taking its guests to the most beautiful vacation destinations and exciting metropolises. Every year, over 8 million guests fly with Condor from Germany, Austria and Switzerland to more than 70 destinations worldwide. Condor operates a fleet of over 50 aircraft, which are maintained in accordance with the highest safety standards by the company's own maintenance organization, Condor Technik GmbH, at its bases in Frankfurt and Düsseldorf. In 2024, Condor completed the renewal of its long-haul fleet, which now consists of 18 highly efficient Airbus A330neo long-haul aircraft. Three more brand-new A330neo aircraft will join the Condor fleet by 2028. Condor has also been renewing its entire short and medium-haul fleet since 2024 and is expected to receive a total of 43 new aircraft from the A32Xneo family by the end of 2028.