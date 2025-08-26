Winebow Renews National Partnership With Provi to Advance Digital Trade Strategy

GLEN ALLEN, Va. & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Winebow, a leading fine wine and spirits importer and distributor, today announced a renewal of their national partnership with Provi, the largest B2B online marketplace for the beverage alcohol industry. The collaboration reflects Winebow’s ongoing commitment to their digital trade strategy that enhances the wholesale buying experience — making it easier for licensed retailers to discover products, connect with their sales representatives, and send orders directly to Winebow through an intuitive, centralized platform.

Available across all 17 U.S. markets where Winebow distributes, the partnership gives restaurants, retailers, grocery stores, chains, and clubs access to an always-on digital channel that streamlines product discovery, communication, and order requests. With the ability to browse Winebow’s portfolio, view rep-supported pricing and availability, and submit orders on their schedule, trade buyers gain greater control and flexibility in managing their beverage programs.

The partnership also empowers Winebow’s sales teams with tools designed to streamline account management and drive growth. Reps can reach more customers, process orders with greater accuracy, and convert buyer interest into orders more efficiently - strengthening relationships and supporting long-term retention.

“Provi has become a valuable part of how we serve our customers,” said Brad Mayer, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Global Brands at Winebow Imports. “Our sales teams are better equipped to focus on relationship-building and providing tailored recommendations, while Provi frees up the administrative burdens around taking orders. This partnership reinforces our commitment to meeting customers where they are and giving them the tools to seamlessly connect with our portfolio and reps.”

Winebow operates as a distributor in 17 major markets, including California, Florida, New York and Illinois. The company maintains a strong presence in many of the country’s top wine-consuming states, with a diverse portfolio of wines and spirits from both iconic producers and emerging regions.

“Winebow has long been recognized for the strength of its portfolio and its thoughtful approach to customer service, including the adoption of digital solutions that enhance the connection between reps and their retail customers,” said Sean Kiley, VP/General Manager, Distributor Partnerships at Provi. “We’re proud to continue supporting their digital initiatives and to help drive greater efficiency, transparency and growth across their wholesale operations.”

Provi’s suite of tools empowers distributor sales teams to work more efficiently while enabling licensed retailers to explore and order from Winebow’s extensive portfolio with greater ease. Features include in-app messaging with assigned reps, real-time product updates, access to pricing and promotions, and the ability to view order history and reorder within minutes.

With more than 1,000 distributor partners and 750,000 SKUs, Provi streamlines the beverage alcohol ordering process across the three-tier system by connecting licensed retailers and distributors on a single, easy-to-use marketplace.

To explore Winebow’s offerings and connect with your Winebow representative through Provi, visit www.provi.com/winebow

About Winebow

Winebow has been an industry leader for more than 40 years, representing some of the most esteemed properties from both prominent and emerging wine regions around the world. As a national importer, Winebow Imports balances impressive growth with a culture of specialization and excellence, comprising its Heritage and Pioneer wine portfolios. The Pioneer portfolio is dedicated to the stewardship of pioneering families and iconic brands from the Southern Hemisphere and emerging U.S. regions. For more information, visit www.winebow.com/imports.

About Provi

Provi is the largest online B2B marketplace that simplifies the complex process of ordering wholesale alcohol by connecting buyers, distributors, and suppliers. Active in all markets throughout the U.S., Provi’s robust online marketplace improves communication and efficiency between on- and off-premise buyers and distributors. Provi's suite of offerings also includes the Beverage Media properties with an industry legacy dating back to the repeal of prohibition, along with SevenFifty Daily, an award-winning industry publication discussing the beverage alcohol business and culture.