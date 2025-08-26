Sentinel Water Solutions and DESOTEC Announce Partnership to Provide NSF-Certified GAC Reactivation Services

STATE COLLEGE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sentinel Water Solutions (Sentinel), a leader in PFAS pilot testing and treatment, today announced an exclusive channel partnership with DESOTEC, one of the world’s leading providers of sustainable activated carbon solutions, to deliver NSF-certified granular activated carbon (GAC) reactivation services for U.S. drinking water utilities.

“By combining Sentinel’s field service expertise with DESOTEC’s industry-leading reactivation technology, we can help utilities reduce costs, minimize environmental impact, and keep their systems online with minimal downtime.” - Andrew Strassner, Sentinel Share

This collaboration builds on DESOTEC’s 2023 acquisition of Evoqua’s carbon reactivation and exchange services business, significantly expanding its U.S. reactivation network and capacity. With this agreement, utilities in the U.S. now have expanded direct access to NSF-certified reactivation backed by Sentinel’s turnkey logistics & field services.

Closing the Loop on GAC Disposal

By reactivating spent GAC rather than sending it to landfill, utilities avoid disposal costs and the regulatory uncertainty associated with PFAS waste management. This “reactivation-as-a-service” approach reduces PFAS treatment costs and environmental impact while providing a compliant, sustainable alternative to single-use carbon.

“With the pending EPA PFAS regulations, utilities need sustainable, cost-effective, and regulatory-compliant solutions for GAC management,” said Andrew Strassner, President of Sentinel. “By combining Sentinel’s field service expertise with DESOTEC’s industry-leading reactivation technology, we can help utilities reduce costs, minimize environmental impact, and keep their systems online with minimal downtime.”

Through the partnership, Sentinel will serve as DESOTEC’s exclusive drinking water reactivation supply partner for municipal markets, managing the entire process—from vessel swaps and traditional media exchanges to NSF-certified reactivation at DESOTEC’s facilities and stock management.

Reactivation-as-a-Service Benefits

NSF-Certified Drinking Water GAC Reactivation – Meets the most stringent U.S. treatment standards.

Meets the most stringent U.S. treatment standards. PFAS-Focused Solutions – Designed for compliance with current and pending EPA regulations.

Designed for compliance with current and pending EPA regulations. Turnkey Media Exchange & Vessel Swaps – Removal, transport, reactivation, stock management, and reinstallation handled entirely by Sentinel.

Removal, transport, reactivation, stock management, and reinstallation handled entirely by Sentinel. Sustainability & Cost Savings – Minimize waste, reduce operating costs, and cut carbon footprint versus virgin carbon replacement.

“This is more than a supply agreement — it’s a partnership built around utility success,” said Michael Brooks, DESOTEC CCO. “Together with Sentinel, we’re making it easier for utilities to close the loop on GAC use, stay ahead of PFAS regulations, and adopt more sustainable operations.”

With more than 35 years of experience, DESOTEC operates service hubs and reactivation facilities across the United States and Europe, supporting thousands of customers in over 24 countries. In the United States, DESOTEC is currently active from its sites in Darlington (PA), Parker (AZ), Red Bluff (CA), and now Houston (TX) - building a nationwide network to deliver fast, flexible environmental solutions wherever they’re needed.

About Sentinel Water Solutions

Sentinel Water Solutions provides advanced treatment systems for the removal of PFAS and other emerging contaminants from drinking water. With a focus on turnkey solutions, Sentinel partners with utilities, engineers, and contractors to improve water quality, compliance, and operational resilience. Further information is available at www.sentinel-h2o.com.

About DESOTEC

DESOTEC, founded in 1990, is the leading provider of mobile filtration solutions in Europe and is establishing this leading market position in the United States. Thanks to its unique, flexible, circular service concept and the extensive expertise built up over many decades, DESOTEC unburdens its industrial customers and helps them to make their operations or products more sustainable. DESOTEC's customer base is constantly growing thanks to a strong focus on 24/7 service and a commitment to design and deliver the best solution in close dialogue with the customer. DESOTEC has about 450 employees, who are all committed to help protect the planet by driving positive ecological change across all industries. Private equity funds managed by Blackstone acquired DESOTEC in 2021. Further information is available at www.desotec.com.