Daxbot Robots Help Map Sidewalk Accessibility in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The City of Irvine is conducting a self-evaluation of public facilities under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). As part of this effort, the City’s contractor, Bureau Veritas, in partnership with Daxbot, will deploy urban service robots to assess sidewalks and curb ramps citywide. The evaluation spans over 9,000 curb ramps and approximately 950 miles of sidewalks, helping City staff plan and prioritize future accessibility improvements.

“Bureau Veritas, serving as the City of Irvine's accessibility consultant, is leveraging Daxbot's comprehensive public right-of-way assessment data. This detailed information will be integrated with building and facility accessibility assessments to inform the City of Irvine's ADA compliance priorities and develop a comprehensive Accessibility Transition Plan,” noted Michael Cunniff, Senior Project Manager, Bureau Veritas.

Daxbot’s robots are equipped with GPS and onboard sensors that collect millimeter-level measurement data to support accurate, efficient assessment. Using RTK-enabled positioning (typically within 2–5 centimeters), the robots document key features including width, cross-slope, surface condition, and curb-ramp geometry so engineers can identify barriers and plan upgrades.

"Partnering with Irvine marks a milestone in urban accessibility," added Joseph Sullivan, Co-founder of Daxbot. "The city is demonstrating how robotics can deliver actionable assessment data in weeks instead of years, benefiting everyone, especially those with disabilities and older adults."

Robots will begin in southern Irvine in late August and work their way north. Locations are monitored in real-time, with field technicians available to troubleshoot if needed.

Public guidance: If you encounter a Dax unit, please treat it as City of Irvine Public Works & Sustainability staff working in the field. Do not disturb or block its path so it can safely complete its work. The robots move at walking speed and are designed to yield to pedestrians.

Project information & updates

For updates and coverage maps, visit cityofirvine.org/daxbot

Learn more about Daxbot at daxbot.com.

About Daxbot

Daxbot (Philomath, Ore.) builds human-friendly autonomous robots that capture highly accurate data to help municipalities meet ADA and PROWAG standards.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification, with 82,000 employees in more than 1,600 offices and laboratories worldwide.