Domo Announces Enhanced Cloud Integration Capabilities with BigQuery

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO), the AI and data products company, today announced powerful new cloud integration capabilities with BigQuery, Google Cloud’s unified and intelligent data to AI platform enabling all users – regardless of their technical ability – to fully leverage their cloud data. Building on Domo’s integration with BigQuery, these updates deliver enhanced UI, improved governance, and streamlined data integration to joint customers.

“Our enhanced BigQuery integration represents a significant step forward in democratizing data access across organizations,” said Ben Schein, SVP of Product at Domo. “By streamlining the user experience and strengthening governance capabilities, we’re empowering both technical teams and business users to collaborate more effectively with their cloud data. The improved UI and enhanced integration features will help joint customers accelerate their data initiatives.”

New enhancements include:

Cloud Integration Sharing: Addresses the challenges of limited integration access, enabling admins to share integrations while configuring permissions with greater control. Brings improved governance to multiple users, who can now manage integrations collaboratively, controlling access to accounts and their data more effectively.

Addresses the challenges of limited integration access, enabling admins to share integrations while configuring permissions with greater control. Brings improved governance to multiple users, who can now manage integrations collaboratively, controlling access to accounts and their data more effectively. New UI for BigQuery Integration Configurations: Streamlines the entire integration setup, providing clear, step-by-step guidance, and enhanced documentation management which ensures all resources are organized and easily accessible.

Streamlines the entire integration setup, providing clear, step-by-step guidance, and enhanced documentation management which ensures all resources are organized and easily accessible. New UI for connecting BigQuery Tables: Connects and disconnects tables displaying BigQuery datasets via cloud integrations, streamlining data management to eliminate confusion. Provides clear mapping visibility, so users can save time with instant insight into which tables are connected to BigQuery data sources, and which are not.

Connects and disconnects tables displaying BigQuery datasets via cloud integrations, streamlining data management to eliminate confusion. Provides clear mapping visibility, so users can save time with instant insight into which tables are connected to BigQuery data sources, and which are not. Cloud Data Location Configuration: Enables users to flexibly choose the project and dataset where output data for a table is written.

For more information about Domo's enhanced cloud integration capabilities with BigQuery and how they can accelerate data-driven success, visit www.domo.com/product/new-features or explore the comprehensive Domo Cloud Integrations page at www.domo.com/platform/leverage-the-cloud.

About Domo

Domo is an AI and Data Products platform that helps companies of all sizes leverage data and AI to drive value in today’s data-driven world. Built around our customers’ preferred data foundation, powered by our award-winning Domo.AI solution, and enriched with our partner ecosystem, the Domo platform enables users to prepare, visualize, automate, distribute, and build end-to-end data products that provide solutions across the entire data journey. From hydrating your data foundation, to building fully embedded applications that can be shared with your employees and customers, to deploying AI models across a variety of providers, Domo gives users the ability to build data products that generate measurable value for the business.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

