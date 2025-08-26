Atari Announces Strategic IP Agreement With Ubisoft To Revive Five Acclaimed Titles

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atari and Ubisoft announced that Atari has acquired all intellectual property rights for five acclaimed Ubisoft titles with a view to making them available on new platforms. The acquisition includes Cold Fear (2005), I Am Alive (2012), Child of Eden (2011), Grow Home (2015), and Grow Up (2016).

This agreement reflects a shared commitment to delivering high-quality gaming experiences while honoring the original spirit of the titles. Atari will reintroduce iconic creations, bringing them to new platforms and renewed publishing frameworks.

“Millions of players have experienced these worlds over the years, and this will open the door for long time players to revisit those memories while inviting new audiences to discover them for the first time,” said Deborah Papiernik, Vice President of New Business. “Atari has a rich gaming legacy and deep appreciation for these classic titles, we’re excited to see how they’ll evolve and connect with players in fresh, meaningful ways.”

Atari will re-release these titles under their publishing label and explore opportunities to expand their reach through updated formats, new content, and extended distribution channels.

“Ubisoft and Atari both have a legacy of crafting worlds that players can fall in love with — games that resonate with generations of players not just for how they played, but for how they made us feel,” said Wade Rosen, Chairman and CEO of Atari. “We’re excited to reintroduce these titles while also exploring ways to expand and evolve these franchises.”

