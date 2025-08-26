AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of United Fire Group, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of the property/casualty (P/C) subsidiaries of United Fire Group, Inc. (UFG) [NASDAQ: UFCS] (collectively known as United Fire & Casualty Group), which operate under an intercompany pooling agreement led by United Fire & Casualty Company. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” (Good) of UFG and the Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) on UFG’s $100 million, 9% senior unsecured notes due 2039. The outlook for these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All companies are headquartered in Cedar Rapids, IA. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)

The ratings reflect United Fire & Casualty Group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

While the group faces competitive market conditions and the insured footprint presents exposure to natural catastrophe events, the stable outlooks reflect AM Best’s expectation that the group’s operating performance and balance sheet strength metrics over the near term will be in line with recently reported results.

The ratings also consider the group’s well-established position within core markets that provide a diversified range of product offerings in commercial lines. The group benefits from its solid regional franchise, local market knowledge and long-standing agency relationships. While management remains focused on managing exposure to potential catastrophe and weather-related losses, recent results have benefited from earned rate increases and natural catastrophe losses occurring at lower-than-historical averages. UFG’s Long-Term ICR recognizes the capital strength of its operating subsidiaries. Financial leverage and interest coverage at the holding company remains modest.

The FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” (Excellent) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for United Fire & Casualty Company and its following P/C subsidiaries:

Lafayette Insurance Company

Addison Insurance Company

United Fire & Indemnity Company

United Fire Lloyds

Mercer Insurance Company

Financial Pacific Insurance Company

Mercer Insurance Company of New Jersey, Inc.

Franklin Insurance Company

UFG Specialty Insurance Company

