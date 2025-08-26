KabaFusion and Nautic Partners Announce Signing of Significant Growth Investment

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KabaFusion (the “Company”), a nationally recognized leader in home and alternative site infusion, and Nautic Partners (“Nautic”) announced today that Nautic has signed a definitive agreement to make a significant investment in KabaFusion. KabaFusion’s clinician-led management team will remain significant investors and continue to lead the Company, while Novo Holdings will exit its successful investment in the Company. The new growth partnership with Nautic will allow the Company to accelerate and further expand its mission to serve patients, healthcare practitioners, and payers nationwide with the highest quality home infusion services and unmatched clinical excellence.

Headquartered in Cerritos, CA and Lexington, MA, KabaFusion was founded in 2010 by Chief Executive Officer Dr. Sohail Masood, a pioneer in patient-focused intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) infusion therapies with more than three decades of clinical experience. Today, KabaFusion is licensed to serve patients in 45 states through its expansive network of 32 infusion pharmacies and 19 ambulatory infusion suites. The Company recently expanded its footprint by acquiring six infusion care pharmacy locations from Coram Infusion Services, entering new strategic markets and further strengthening its commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-focused care.

Dr. Sohail Masood, CEO and founder of KabaFusion, said, “We are incredibly proud of what KabaFusion has accomplished—delivering innovative, patient-focused infusion therapies and setting the standard for clinical excellence nationwide. We have known the Nautic team for a long time and they are a natural partner for our business and the management team. As we enter this exciting new chapter, we look forward to leveraging Nautic’s expertise to accelerate our growth. We are confident this partnership will further strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional outcomes and lasting value for the patients and providers we serve.”

“Our investment in KabaFusion embodies Nautic’s strategy to partner with and support outstanding management teams focused on delivering differentiated value to the providers, payers, and most importantly, the patients they serve,” said Chris Corey, Managing Director at Nautic. “We have long admired Dr. Masood and the rest of the team at KabaFusion and hold the deepest respect and appreciation for the impact KabaFusion brings every day. We could not be more enthused to partner with Dr. Masood and his team and to support their continued success.”

Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal advisor and Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to KabaFusion. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Nautic.

About KabaFusion

KabaFusion is a national provider of essential chronic and acute infusion therapies. The company serves patients in 45 states through its nationwide network of home infusion pharmacies, alternative infusion sites, and home health agencies. KabaFusion was founded in 2010 by Chief Executive Officer Dr. Sohail Masood, a pioneer in patient focused infusion therapies with more than 30 years of clinical experience. The company is dedicated to working proactively with patients, healthcare practitioners, and payors to provide comprehensive support before, during and after treatment. For more information, visit Kabafusion.com.

About Nautic Partners

Nautic Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm based in Providence, Rhode Island, that focuses on investments in three sectors: healthcare, industrials, and services. Nautic has completed over 160 platform transactions over its 38-year history. The firm employs a proactive, thematic investment strategy and partners with strong management teams to accelerate the growth of its portfolio companies through strategic add-on acquisitions, targeted operational initiatives, and deep sector expertise. For more information, please visit www.nautic.com.