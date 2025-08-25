NIQ and Sally Beauty Extend and Expand Strategic Agreement

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NielsenIQ (NIQ) (NYSE: NIQ), a global leader in consumer intelligence, is proud to announce an extended and enhanced collaboration with Sally Beauty, a leading specialty-beauty retailer and distributor of professional-quality beauty products. As part of this multi-year agreement, NIQ will remain Sally Beauty’s exclusive provider of key account trade area data for brand partners and will continue to power Sally Beauty’s consumer insights as the panel provider of record.

Building on a longstanding relationship, this renewed collaboration will now expand to include NIQ’s Full View™ Measurement—the industry’s most comprehensive read of omnichannel beauty performance—and Expanded Omnishopper, delivering a more holistic view of today’s evolving beauty consumer.

“At Sally Beauty, we are committed to staying at the forefront of beauty retail,” said Bryan DeYoung, Senior Vice President of Merchandising Operations and Global Sourcing at Sally Beauty. “This enhanced partnership with NIQ strengthens our ability to drive innovation, collaborate with our brand partners, and deliver value to the professional and at home beauty communities we serve.”

Through this enhanced data agreement, Sally Beauty will unlock:

Granular insights into shopper journeys across brick-and-mortar, e-commerce, and hybrid channel

across brick-and-mortar, e-commerce, and hybrid channel Expanded visibility into market performance including Amazon storefronts, powered by Full View’s unified measurement

including Amazon storefronts, powered by Full View’s unified measurement Deeper understanding of consumer needs and motivations with NIQ’s Expanded Omnishopper panel

“We are excited to deepen our collaboration with Sally Beauty,” said Jacqueline Flam, Managing Director, Beauty & Health at NIQ. “As one of the most differentiated and specialized players in the beauty retail landscape, Sally Beauty brings a unique value proposition to both consumers and brand partners. This expanded relationship will empower them with an even more holistic view of omnichannel performance and shopper behavior—enabling smarter decisions, stronger collaboration, and continued category leadership.”

With over 2,000 retail stores across the US, Sally Beauty continues to lead with deep category expertise, exclusive product offerings, and a loyal, highly-engaged consumer base. Through this continued collaboration with NIQ, Sally Beauty is doubling down on data-driven decision making and transparent collaboration with brand partners.

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. Our global reach spans over 90 countries covering approximately 85% of the world's population and more than $7.2 trillion in global consumer spend. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights—delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms—NIQ delivers the Full View™.

For more information, please visit www.niq.com.

NIQ-GENERAL

© 2025 Nielsen Consumer LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Bondbar®, Strawberry Leopard®, Generic Value Products®, Inspired by Nature® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, L’Oreal®, Wahl® and Babyliss Pro®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as Cosmo Prof® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 8,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico®, Amika® and Moroccanoil®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers.

For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit sallybeautyholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding anticipated consumer behaviors, market trends, and industry developments. These statements reflect current expectations and projections based on available data, historical patterns, and various assumptions. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “believes,” “forecasts,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These statements are not guarantees of future outcomes and are subject to inherent uncertainties, including changes in consumer preferences, economic conditions, technological advancements, and competitive dynamics. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements.

While we strive to base our insights on reliable data and sound methodologies, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except to the extent required by applicable law.