Telexistence, Launching a Robotic Motion Dataset Generation Service in January 2026

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Telexistence Inc. (CEO: Jin Tomioka) today announced the launch of a groundbreaking service that will generate large-scale, stable, and cost-efficient robotic motion datasets tailored to customer requirements. The service will officially begin in January 2026, with pre-orders opening in September 2025.

At the core of this initiative is Telexistence’s newly established “Motion Data Factory.” This facility represents a new type of industrial infrastructure for the robotics industry. Much like electricity or telecommunications, it will function as a critical utility—delivering a stable and abundant supply of motion data that is essential for advancing robot intelligence, thereby accelerating the growth of robotics companies and research institutions worldwide.

Watch the PR video here: https://youtu.be/5Q8rIQ6HA4M

Service Overview

- Target Customers: Robotics startups, global robot manufacturers, universities, and research institutions in Japan, the U.S., and Europe

- Core Services: Motion dataset generation using multi-joint robots / Optional data cleansing and curation

- Pricing Model: Based on dataset duration (hours) × task complexity

About Telexistence

Telexistence Inc. is on a mission to change robotics, change structures, and change the world. The company develops remote-controlled and AI-driven robots, and operates services using its proprietary platforms. With world-class talent spanning hardware, software, AI, and teleoperation, Telexistence designs and builds everything in-house. By expanding the role of robots beyond factories and into society at large, the company aims to fundamentally redefine how labor is structured and delivered.