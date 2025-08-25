CACI Protects Canadian Armed Forces Through New C-UAS Technology Contract

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it was awarded two contracts with the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) as part of the second phase of the Counter Uncrewed Aircraft System (C-UAS) Urgent Operational Requirement (UOR). During phase two, CACI will provide a light-armored tactical C-UAS vehicle platform, and support for up to 10 years, as part of a collaborative effort to equip CAF personnel with the capabilities they need to protect Canada and its national interests from the increasing threat posed by hostile small UAS.

“The prevalence of small uncrewed aerial vehicles presents a growing threat to the U.S. and its allies, expanding the need for systems to detect and defeat them," said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. "CACI's software-defined C-UAS systems leverage our decades of experience in electronic warfare and lessons learned from our vast understanding of how the technology rapidly changes and evolves. With thousands of sensors in operation globally, we are confident the Canada Integrated C-UAS vehicle will protect Canadian Armed Forces personnel whenever and wherever they are deployed."

In 2024, CACI was awarded phase one of this contract. Under phase two, with a total value of approximately $124 million in U.S. dollars, the company will provide modular, tailorable, and scalable C-UAS systems that include full compatibility with a dismounted omnidirectional 360-degree system, capable of detecting, defining, denying, degrading, and defeating drone threats from every angle. This mobile solution is easy to field quickly and ready for use.

