Clothes Mentor Modernizes Resale Experience with Fast, Secure Digital Payouts via Text

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clothes Mentor, a national leader in the resale retail industry, is transforming the way customers receive payment for gently used fashion. Through a new collaboration with Authvia and PNC Bank, and leveraging PNC’s Direct to Debit Card Instant Payments, the company is introducing instant, secure payouts via text, eliminating the need for cash, checks, or third-party apps.

The new digital payment solution enables customers to receive funds directly into their bank accounts, streamlining the process and enhancing the customer experience. Whether selling clothing, handbags, shoes, or accessories, customers can now visit any Clothes Mentor location and walk out with funds already deposited.

How it works: After receiving a quote from a Clothes Mentor buyer, sellers are sent a secure text message through Authvia’s patented TXT2PAY platform. With a simple reply, the payment is authorized and delivered using PNC’s Direct to Debit Card Instant Payments API, enabling near real-time* disbursements to the customer’s bank account.

“We know our customers value both time and convenience,” said Ashley Huebner, Director of Marketing at Clothes Mentor. “By partnering with Authvia and using PNC’s API toolkit to send immediate payments, we’ve modernized the payout process to meet the expectations of today’s sellers, making it fast, seamless, and secure.”

This fully digital process not only simplifies the customer experience but also alleviates operational burdens for store associates. It eliminates the need to handle cash or issue paper checks, thereby improving store efficiency while enhancing customer satisfaction and retention.

“Clothes Mentor is a powerful example of how retailers can meet customers where they are, on their mobile devices, while delivering a secure, seamless, and world-class experience,” said Chris Brunner, founder and CEO of Authvia. “Together with PNC, we’re making it possible for businesses to send money as easily and securely as sending a text message.”

Visit your local Clothes Mentor store today and experience the future of resale with instant payouts sent directly to your phone via text.

About Clothes Mentor

Clothes Mentor is a national resale franchise that buys and sells gently used women’s clothing, accessories, and footwear. With locations across the United States, Clothes Mentor empowers customers to refresh their closets and earn money on items they no longer wear. Learn more at www.clothesmentor.com.

About Authvia

Authvia is a conversational commerce platform that enables fast, secure, app-free payments through messaging channels such as SMS, RCS, and email. Its flagship product, TXT2PAY®, turns any messaging conversation into a PCI-compliant, tokenized transaction, helping businesses reduce payment friction, improve cash flow, and enhance customer satisfaction. With over 250+ gateway integrations, a white-label API, and patent-protected technology, Authvia empowers ISOs, ISVs, and merchants across verticals including healthcare, automotive, financial services, and more. Learn more at www.authvia.com.

About PNC Bank

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

*Settlement timing may vary depending on the recipient’s bank.