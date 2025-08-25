BerryDunn Announces Results of Landmark Project Aimed at Advancing Home Health and Hospice Care Nationwide

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BerryDunn, a full-service accounting, tax, and consulting firm, announces the release of the 2025 National Patient and Family Satisfaction Quality Improvement Project report, marking the culmination of a two-year research initiative aimed at improving the care experience in home health and hospice organizations nationwide.

The project, one of the most comprehensive of its kind, included an extensive review of existing research and the implementation of targeted best practice strategies across 80 home health and hospice agencies. The goal of the project was to uncover what truly works in improving Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS®) survey scores, a key measure of patient and family satisfaction used in quality ratings and value-based payment programs.

“Very little research has been done in the area of home health and hospice CAHPS, and this project is helping to close that gap,” said study director Lindsay Doak, Director of Healthcare Research and Education at BerryDunn. “By identifying and validating true best practices, we’re giving agencies actionable tools to improve patient and family experience. At the heart of care is the relationship between providers, patients, and families—and improving that experience is essential to achieving meaningful outcomes.”

The project was conducted in collaboration with Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP), a nationally recognized CAHPS vendor that supported the initiative with data insights and performance analytics, as well as the National Alliance for Care at Home.

“We partnered with BerryDunn on this initiative because we understand how critical CAHPS scores and the overall care experience are for home health and hospice agencies,” said Chris Attaya, Vice President of Product Strategy at SHP. “This research highlights what truly matters to patients and families and gives providers the insight they need to improve satisfaction and quality outcomes.”

BerryDunn’s comprehensive analysis of the project’s findings is available now as a free download at berrydunn.com/cahps. The report offers practical guidance for agencies striving to improve patient and family engagement, satisfaction, and quality scores.

