Modern Campus Announces Growth Investment from Providence Equity Partners

TORONTO & PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modern Campus (the “Company”), a leading learner-to-earner lifecycle platform for higher education, has received a majority growth investment from Providence Equity Partners, L.L.C. (“Providence”), a specialist private equity firm focused on growth-oriented investments in media, communications, education and technology companies across North America and Europe. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Modern Campus provides a comprehensive suite of software solutions designed to help higher education institutions transform the student experience from first click to career credential. The platform powers this through four key categories: a purpose-built Content Management System (CMS) for personalized web experiences, robust catalog and curriculum solutions for managing academic operations, engagement tools for co-curricular skill development and effective communication and a Student Information System tailored for Lifelong Learning and workforce readiness.

“We believe Modern Campus is a true innovator at the forefront of higher education technology and a compelling business well-aligned with Providence’s deep sector expertise in education and vertical software,” said David Phillips, Senior Managing Director at Providence. “We are excited to partner with Modern Campus to fuel the Company’s next phase of growth by investing in new product development and supporting strategic acquisitions that can further strengthen the Company’s platform and the value it brings to higher education institutions and learners.”

Modern Campus has also appointed Craig Chanoff as Chief Executive Officer, effective August 25. Chanoff, an accomplished education technology executive, will guide Modern Campus in accelerating product innovation, enhancing customer success and driving strategic growth. Chanoff succeeds Peter DeVries, who held key leadership roles in building Modern Campus’s lifelong learning strategy.

“Providence’s investment is a strong vote of confidence in our mission and market leadership,” said Craig Chanoff, CEO of Modern Campus. “I’m honored to lead Modern Campus into this exciting new phase, working alongside our exceptional team and Providence to help higher education institutions deliver the modern student experience from a prospective learner’s very first click to the moment they achieve a career-defining credential.”

“Craig brings exceptional leadership and experience in scaling innovative SaaS EdTech businesses,” added William Hughes, Managing Director at Providence. “We believe his deep expertise, vision and passion for learner success make him the ideal leader for Modern Campus as the Company builds on its strong foundation and drives the next wave of growth and impact for higher education institutions around the world.”

Craig Chanoff Biography

Craig Chanoff brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in education technology, driving growth and innovation for multi-product SaaS businesses. Prior to joining Modern Campus, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Lightspeed Systems, a SaaS market leader in K-12 online student safety, where he oversaw the go-to-market functions and contributed to the company’s significant growth. Previously, he held senior leadership roles at education technology firms Pearson, Everfi and Blackboard, where he managed several successful M&A processes and integrations. Chanoff holds a B.S. in Information Systems from the University of Maryland.

About Modern Campus

Modern Campus empowers 1,700+ higher education institutions to modernize the student experience from first click to career credential with software solutions built for higher ed. The Modern Campus learner-to-earner lifecycle platform powers solutions for web content management, catalog and curriculum management, student engagement, career pathways, and non-traditional student management. Learn how Modern Campus is leading the learner-to-earner movement at moderncampus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Providence Equity Partners

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. is a specialist private equity investment firm focused on growth-oriented media, communications, education and technology companies across North America and Europe. Providence combines its partnership approach to investing with deep industry expertise to help management teams build exceptional businesses and generate attractive returns. Since its founding in 1989, Providence has invested over $40 billion across more than 180 private equity portfolio companies. With its headquarters in Providence, RI, the firm also has offices in New York, London, Boston and Atlanta. For more information, please visit www.provequity.com.