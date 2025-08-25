The ODP Corporation Forms New OMNIA Partners Agreement to Provide Hospitality Products and Services

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of products, services and technology solutions to businesses and customers, today announced a hospitality purchasing contract with OMNIA Partners through the ODP Business Solutions division, a reliable supplier of workplace solutions and services. OMNIA Partners is the nation’s largest and most experienced group purchasing organization for the public and private sectors. With this contract, ODP Business Solutions will provide members hospitality-focused products and services, such as high-quality linens, terry cloth towels, bathroom amenities and all other in-room supplies.

“Our growing collaboration with OMNIA Partners is a testament to our ability to support a multi-faceted and expansive customer base across the hospitality industry,” said David Centrella, executive vice president of The ODP Corporation and president of ODP Business Solutions. “Our solutions and services are as diverse as OMNIA Partners’ membership and their needs, making this an ideal partnership that expands our presence in the hospitality sector.”

Products and services supporting the hospitality industry represent a growing $16 billion segment, and OMNIA Partners members are a key part of this sector.

"Adding ODP Business Solutions’ products and solutions is a perfect addition to the OMNIA Partners portfolio," said Jeff Gillmer, Senior Vice President of Private Sector Sales at OMNIA Partners. "Its high-quality selection of products and solutions and global supply chain will undeniably deliver greater value and savings to the organizations we serve.”

OMNIA Partners is advancing its presence in the hospitality segment by providing members with greater purchasing power, streamlined procurement, and access to high-quality, hospitality-focused products and services. This partnership underscores OMNIA Partners’ commitment to helping hospitality operators reduce costs, improve operational efficiency and elevate the guest experience.

About The ODP Corporation

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of products, services, and technology solutions through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform and omnichannel presence, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals, online presence and a network of Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores. Through its operating companies ODP Business Solutions, LLC; Office Depot, LLC; and Veyer, LLC, The ODP Corporation empowers every business, professional, and consumer to achieve more every day. For more information, visit theodpcorp.com.

About OMNIA Partners

As your ally in the purchasing process, OMNIA Partners is dedicated to improving the way your organization identifies, evaluates and procures what they need at the best value. With free membership, you’ll gain immediate access to our portfolio of leading national suppliers as well as OPUS — our ecommerce platform where you can buy online and check product availability. Additionally, access to spend visibility, analytics, and guidance from subject matter experts collaboratively identify more strategic and efficient ways to procure. We are here to help you optimize procurement for your organization. Discover a better way to buy at www.omniapartners.com.

About ODP Business Solutions

ODP Business Solutions is a trusted partner with more than 30 years of experience working with businesses to adapt to the ever-changing world of work. From technology transformation, sustainability, innovative workspace design, cleaning and breakroom, and everything in between, ODP Business Solutions has the integrated products and services businesses need. Powered by a collaborative team of experienced business consultants, world-class logistics, and trusted brand names, ODP Business Solutions advances how the working world gets work done. To learn more about ODP Business Solutions, visit www.odpbusiness.com.

ODP Business Solutions is a division of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP). ODP and ODP Business Solutions are trademarks of ODP Business Solutions, LLC. ©2025 Office Depot, LLC. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS – THE ODP CORPORATION

This communication may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements or disclosures may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future trends, plans, events, results of operations, cash flow or financial condition, or state other information relating to, among other things, The ODP Corporation (“the Company”), based on current beliefs and assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “expectations”, “outlook,” “intend,” “may,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “propose” “aim” or other similar words, phrases or expressions, or other variations of such words. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the Company’s control. There can be no assurances that the Company will realize these expectations or that these beliefs will prove correct, and therefore investors and stakeholders should not place undue reliance on such statements.

Investors and shareholders should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.