Domo Unveils Enhanced Cloud Integration Upgrades for Snowflake

Empowering businesses with accelerated data workflows, enhanced governance, and automated insights across leading cloud platforms

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), the AI and Data Products platform, today announced enhanced cloud integration capabilities with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, that enable users of all technical skill levels to work directly with their cloud data. Users can now query, load, and process data directly without moving or duplicating it, streamlining cloud data management for faster, actionable insights.

"At Domo, we're relentlessly focused on innovation that translates into customer success." - Ben Schein, SVP of Product at Domo

“At Domo, we're relentlessly focused on innovation that translates into customer success,” said Ben Schein, SVP of Product at Domo. “These enhanced integrations empower users of all skill levels to effortlessly harness the full power of their cloud data. By simplifying complex data operations and providing direct access to Snowflake's capabilities, we're not just streamlining data management, we're enabling faster, more impactful insights that drive real business outcomes.”

New enhancements include:

  • Magic ETL Pushdown on Snowflake: Previously unveiled in beta at Domopalooza 2025, Magic ETL pushdown is now generally available, empowering users to perform secure drag-and-drop data transformations while leveraging the built-in security and governance of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.
  • Native SQL Snowflake Syntax Support in Magic ETL: Supports native Snowflake syntax, enabling users to leverage Snowflake-specific functions or copy existing scripts directly into Domo for native execution.
  • Append/Upsert/Partition Capabilities in Magic ETL: Allows teams to expand beyond traditional Replace operations to implement Append, Upsert, or Partition methods for tailored updates, delivering greater efficiency in data management.
  • Additional Magic ETL Enhancements: Includes additions such as Split Join, Split Filter, Rank & Window, Pivot, Unpivot, Writeback, and Enhanced Append Rows for greater transformation flexibility.
  • Streamlined Write Setup Process: Using temporary STS credentials, the process features simplified forms with fewer required queries, and preserves compatibility with current integrations.
  • Cloud Integration Sharing: Allows admins to share integrations with controlled permissions, allowing teams to collaborate on cloud data workflows while maintaining enterprise-grade security. Administrators define precise access levels, from read-only connection to full editing capabilities, ensuring appropriate access control.
  • Cloud Data Location Configuration: Simplifies data management by enabling users to flexibly choose the database and schema where output data for a table is written.
  • New Configuration and Connect Tables Interfaces: Streamlines processes, providing clear step-by-step guidance for users, and provides users with a cleaner layout, clearer mapping visibility, improved navigation, and a more user-friendly design.

“Snowflake’s cloud data platform, paired with Domo’s ease of use, helped empower our business users with data-driven insights,” said David Damitz, Director, IT Business Intelligence and Sales Applications at TaylorMade Golf.

For more information about Domo's enhanced cloud integration capabilities with Snowflake and how they can accelerate your organization's data-driven success, visit www.domo.com/product/new-features or explore the comprehensive Domo Cloud Integrations page at www.domo.com/platform/leverage-the-cloud.

About Domo

Domo is an AI and Data Products platform that helps companies of all sizes leverage data and AI to drive value in today’s data-driven world. Built around our customers’ preferred data foundation, powered by our award-winning Domo.AI solution, and enriched with our partner ecosystem, the Domo platform enables users to prepare, visualize, automate, distribute, and build end-to-end data products that provide solutions across the entire data journey. From hydrating your data foundation, to building fully embedded applications that can be shared with your employees and customers, to deploying AI models across a variety of providers, Domo gives users the ability to build data products that generate measurable value for the business.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

