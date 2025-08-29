One Equity Partners Agrees to Acquire BARTEC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One Equity Partners (“OEP”), a middle market private equity firm, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire BARTEC, (“BARTEC” or “the Company”) one of the global leaders in explosion protection and safety technology for hazardous areas, from a consortium led by Bridgepoint Credit and Alcentra, which acquired BARTEC in 2019.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Bad Mergentheim, Germany, BARTEC is one of the leading players in the engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical safety and security equipment and personnel protection solutions. The Company operates through five business units with more than 1,000 employees, providing its protection products and services to several end markets, including hydrocarbon processing, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, hydrogen energy, and energy and power.

“BARTEC is a leader in the safety and security solutions space with extensive reach offering respected solutions to the marketplace,” said Marc Lindhorst, Partner at One Equity Partners. “We believe the Company provides an attractive platform for a M&A-driven growth strategy focused on the North American market where we see significant opportunity to execute transformational combinations. We look forward to partnering with BARTEC’s experienced management team as we work to drive this next phase of strategic development for the business.”

“In the recent years, we have built a unique collaborative team that has empowered us to shape BARTEC’s transformation and set the course for a sustainable future. We are pleased to have One Equity Partners as our investment partner supporting the next chapter of BARTEC’s growth worldwide,” said Dr. Martin U. Schefter, CEO of BARTEC. “We aim to leverage their expertise to sustain and accelerate growth in core markets and geographies, expand our digital portfolio, and win additional market share in emerging industries such as hydrogen, lithium-ion, and pharmaceuticals. OEP has an established track record of building up industrial services businesses like ours into strong market leaders.”

New technologies in areas such as industrial automation and digitization, and more rigorous safety standards across BARTEC’s target industries present growth and market penetration opportunities for the Company.

“We have worked closely with the BARTEC management team and the advisory board, led by Chairman Ulf Berg, to create a focused, resilient and growth-oriented business,” said Dominik Mattmann, Partner at Bridgepoint Credit. “We’re confident OEP is the right partner to build on this progress and accompany BARTEC on the next step of its journey.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About One Equity Partners

One Equity Partners (“OEP”) is a middle market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm seeks to build market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 400 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt and Amsterdam. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.

About BARTEC

BARTEC is a leading global provider of hazardous area safety and security solutions, products, and services. With its advanced technologies and performance-oriented teams of experts, BARTEC helps renowned customers from a wide range of industries and regions to secure working environments, meet legal requirements, and improve productivity. Founded in 1975 in Bad Mergentheim, Germany, the company with more than 1,000 employees is a specialist in explosion protection and safety technology that sets global standards - always committed to the BARTEC mission statement: Protecting what is most important.

More at bartec.com

About Bridgepoint

Bridgepoint is one of the world's leading quoted private asset growth investors, specializing in mid-market private equity, infrastructure and private credit. With over $86bn of assets under management and a strong local presence in Europe, North America and Asia, Bridgepoint combines global scale with local market insight and sector expertise. Learn more at www.bridgepointgroup.com