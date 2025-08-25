Chicago Cubs Call Up RingCentral as Official Cloud-Based Business Communications Partner

BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a global leader in AI-powered business communications, today announced it is the Chicago Cubs’ official cloud-based business communications partner, transforming how the organization engages with fans and powers employee collaboration. In addition, RingCentral will now have rotational messaging featured on the Wrigley Field Marquee and branding in the Cubs bullpen.

“The Cubs have one of the most passionate fan bases in baseball, and we're excited to help them connect with those fans in new ways,” said Akshay Srivastava, Executive Vice President & GM, Go-to-Market at RingCentral. “Our AI communications platform will streamline how the organization communicates internally and externally, making every interaction more meaningful.”

Hosting nearly 3 million fans at Wrigley Field each year, the Cubs were in search of communications technology that matched the scale of their fan base. Enter RingCentral. With RingEXⓇ, the Cubs will boost internal collaboration and reduce costs. RingCXⓇ and RingSenseⓇ will bring AI-driven insights to customer service, elevating agent performance and fan satisfaction. Add in seamless Microsoft Teams integration, and the Cubs can expect faster response times, rock-solid call reliability, and a next-level fan experience—all in the cloud.

“We’re thrilled to announce RingCentral as a new partner of the Cubs,” said Cubs Vice President of Technology Steve Inman. “With RingCentral's communications solutions, we can continue our focus on what matters most – providing our fans with outstanding gameday experiences while at Wrigley Field. RingCentral’s communications solutions bring an industry-leading technology to the Cubs organization that helps us meet the ever-changing needs of the sports industry.”

“With a long-standing relationship supporting the Cubs, we worked collaboratively to address the complexities of a historic venue while aligning technology advancements with the organization’s pursuit of excellence,” said Joe Rittenhouse, Co-CEO of Converged Technology Professionals. “Moving from their on-premise system to RingCentral's cloud platform was the right strategic decision, and we're proud to help them through another transition. Professional sports organizations have unique communication demands, and RingCentral delivers the reliability and scalability and AI tools that world-class organizations require.”

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a global leader in AI-powered business communications, contact center, conversational intelligence, video and hybrid event solutions. RingCentral empowers businesses with conversation intelligence and unlocks rich customer and employee interactions to provide insights and improved business outcomes. With decades of expertise in reliable and secure cloud communications, RingCentral has earned the trust of hundreds of thousands of customers and millions of users worldwide. Visit ringcentral.com to learn more.

© 2025 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, RingEX, RingCX, RingSense, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

About Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs franchise, a charter member of Major League Baseball’s National League since 1876, has won the National League pennant 17 times and was the first team to win back-to-back World Series titles in the 1907 and 1908 seasons. In 2016, the Chicago Cubs made history again when the team won its first World Series in 108 years, ending the longest championship drought in North American sports. Known for its ivy-covered outfield walls, hand-operated scoreboard and famous Marquee, iconic Wrigley Field has been the home of the Chicago Cubs since 1916 and is the second oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball. In 2009, the Ricketts family assumed ownership of the Chicago Cubs. The organization’s three main goals are: Win the World Series, Create the World’s Best Guest Experience and Be a Good Neighbor. For more information, visit www.cubs.com.