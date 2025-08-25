RealSense and NVIDIA Collaborate to Usher in the Age of Physical AI

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RealSense, Inc., the global leader in robotic perception, today announced a strategic collaboration with NVIDIA to accelerate the adoption and capabilities of physical AI across humanoids and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). The initiative integrates RealSense’s industry-leading AI depth cameras with NVIDIA’s breakthrough robotics platforms, including the NVIDIA Jetson Thor Series for robot run-time computing, NVIDIA Isaac Sim for digital twins to rapidly close the gap from prototype to production and NVIDIA Holoscan Sensor Bridge for ultra-low-latency sensor streaming.

Technology Highlights

The new RealSense™ D555 depth camera introduces the company’s new v5 Vision Processor and on-chip Power over Ethernet (PoE), delivering native NVIDIA Holoscan Sensor Bridge streaming and on-camera neural network to enable enhanced image post-processing. Its ruggedized design, global shutter, IMU and native ROS 2 support ensure high-fidelity perception data for humanoid robotics and beyond.

Powered by the NVIDIA Blackwell GPU and featuring 128GB of memory, Jetson Thor delivers up to 2070 FP4 teraflops of AI compute to effortlessly run the latest generative AI models — all within a 130-watt power envelope. Compared with its predecessor, NVIDIA Jetson Orin™, Jetson Thor delivers up to 7.5x higher AI compute and 3.5x greater energy efficiency.

By combining RealSense’s advanced perception technology with NVIDIA Jetson Thor’s AI compute, the collaboration will enable robotics developers to shorten time to market, discover new applications and scale safely into production. Native integration ensures optimal perception performance, delivering the high-fidelity sensor data and processing speed required to accelerate next-generation humanoids and autonomous machines.

“This initiative cements RealSense’s role as the perception platform of choice for AMRs and humanoids,” said Nadav Orbach, CEO of RealSense. “By providing native integration and performance optimizations with NVIDIA Thor and Holoscan Sensor Bridge, we are accelerating the mainstream adoption of physical AI. Together, we are enabling the robotics industry to unlock the extraordinary potential of physical AI and drive the future of intelligent machines.”

The collaboration highlights RealSense’s commitment to advancing physical AI by ensuring seamless perception integration into NVIDIA’s next-generation robotics stack. Developers will now be able to:

Stream native true depth and image data directly into NVIDIA Isaac Sim, dramatically accelerating the path from prototype to deployment. Leverage fully validated system architectures optimized for NVIDIA Jetson Thor to ensure maximum performance for robotics and physical AI applications. Integrate RealSense depth perception with the NVIDIA Holoscan Sensor Bridge for real-time sensor fusion and ultra-low-latency data streaming.

With the robotics market projected to become a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity, this collaboration positions RealSense and NVIDIA at the forefront of the industry’s next wave of innovation.

About RealSense

RealSense delivers industry-leading depth cameras and vision technology used in autonomous mobile robots, humanoids, access control, industrial automation, healthcare and more. With a mission to deliver world class perception systems for Physical AI and safely integrate robotics and AI into everyday life, RealSense provides intelligent, secure and reliable vision systems that help machines navigate and interact with the human world. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations worldwide. Learn more at: www.realsenseai.com