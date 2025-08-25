Perficient Earns AWS Premier Tier Services Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

SAINT LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perficient, the global consultancy transforming the world’s most innovative enterprises and admired brands through AI-first solutions, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN), demonstrating Perficient’s expertise and notable success in helping customers design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads on AWS.

“We’re thrilled to join an elite group of technology innovators holding the AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status. This achievement is a testament to our strategic commitment to AWS, our partner-to-partner model, and the transformative outcomes we deliver for our clients,” said Santhosh Nair, senior vice president, Perficient. “Together with AWS, we’re building and deploying AI-first solutions at scale with speed and precision. From real-time analytics to AI-driven product development, our approach empowers enterprises to innovate faster, personalize customer experiences, and unlock new business value.”

To earn AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status, companies must complete a rigorous approval process through accreditations and certifications, demonstrate a long-term investment in their relationship with AWS, and have extensive expertise in deploying customer solutions on AWS. AWS Premier Tier Services Partners also have a strong team of AWS trained and certified technical consultants and have deep expertise in project management and professional services.

Perficient’s elevated partnership status enables deeper collaboration through the AWS partner ecosystem while establishing a clear roadmap and governance strategy with Cloud Migration and Platform Modernization. With more than 15 years of experience and 100 certified global AWS experts, Perficient’s strategic and technical expertise helps clients maximize the value of the cloud. Through secure, scalable, and flexible AWS architectures, Perficient develops and deploys AI-powered solutions that drive innovation, enhance agility, and support resilient digital experiences.

Perficient is the global AI-first consultancy. We’re builders – obsessed with outcomes and powered by pragmatism – and through speed and agility, we help the world’s most innovative companies and admired brands boldly advance business. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.