ProRank and Goodwork Announce Merger to Transform Healthcare Talent Acquisition

LAKE FOREST, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ProRank, a leading AI-enabled sourcing platform, and Goodwork, a modern healthcare job board and talent marketplace, today announced the completion of their merger. The combined company will deliver a more intelligent, aligned, and scalable solution for healthcare at a time when the industry faces unprecedented workforce challenges.

From the outset, ProRank and Goodwork shared a vision: realigning incentives across employers, candidates, and recruiters to create a smarter and more efficient recruiting experience. By merging, the companies are uniquely positioned to address inefficiencies in healthcare hiring and connect high-intent candidates with the right opportunities, faster and more effectively than ever before.

“It’s no secret that the healthcare industry is facing a dire workforce shortage with projections indicating a substantial shortfall in the coming years. Healthcare organizations that survive in this environment depend on effective talent recruitment programs,” said Dave Vreeland, Senior Managing Partner at Caduceus Capital Partners. “ProRank’s AI-enabled sourcing platform and massive candidate database create a powerful engine to fuel Goodwork’s marketplace. Together, they’re unlocking a new level of scale and efficiency for healthcare hiring.”

A Differentiated Platform

The merger combines:

ProRank’s AI-enabled sourcing engine and candidate database of more than 135 million profiles.

and candidate database of more than 135 million profiles. Goodwork’s growing job board and marketplace, built to realign incentives and modernize the recruiting experience.

This combination creates a unique platform that unites supply and demand in a way neither company could achieve alone.

Leadership and Investment

The combined company will be led by Adam Seyb as CEO. Daniel Hixon will serve as CEO of Goodwork, which will continue operating as a distinct product within the company’s portfolio.

“We’re incredibly excited about the team we’re building, the technology we’re bringing to market, and the impact we’re positioned to make together,” said Adam Seyb, CEO of the combined company

As part of the merger, Caduceus Capital Partners is investing $3 million in the combined company’s seed round. The investment underscores strong conviction in the strategic alignment of the platforms and their ability to address healthcare’s workforce crisis.

About ProRank

ProRank is an AI-enabled sourcing platform built by healthcare professionals for healthcare. With a candidate database of more than 135 million profiles, ProRank helps employers and staffing firms identify, engage, and convert top talent faster and more effectively. By combining advanced automation with human expertise, ProRank delivers a differentiated recruiting experience that drives better outcomes for both employers and candidates.

About Goodwork

Goodwork is a modern job board and healthcare talent marketplace designed to realign incentives across employers, candidates, and recruiters. Built to simplify the hiring process and improve transparency, Goodwork connects high-intent candidates with the right opportunities while helping organizations reduce costs and time-to-hire. The platform is rapidly expanding to serve a growing community of healthcare employers and professionals.

For more information, visit us at ProRank and Goodwork.