Skechers Athlete Brooke Henderson Wins 14th LPGA Tournament

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skechers athlete Brooke Henderson has triumphed once again, reclaiming the CPKC Women’s Open title on Sunday at the Mississauga Golf and Country Club in Mississauga, Ontario, after first winning it in 2018. Competing in Skechers GO GOLF® Jasmine 2 shoes and Skechers performance apparel, Henderson delivered a 4-under 67 in the final round to claim her 14th LPGA Tour title, further cementing her record as the Canadian golfer with the most professional wins.

“Winning Canada’s national women’s championship for the second time in my career is an amazing feeling,” said Brooke Henderson. “The home support and energy throughout the week were truly incredible. I felt comfortable and confident on the course, and that is in part due to my gear – including Skechers Golf shoes. Achieving such a milestone while working with a brand that has been with me for most of my journey makes this victory even more special.”

“We couldn’t be prouder of Brooke Henderson and her outstanding performance at the CPKC Women’s Open this past weekend,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “Her passion for the sport and dedication to excellence shines through in every victory. We’re delighted to see her finding such phenomenal success on the course while relying on the comfort and support of Skechers Golf footwear to bring her A-game to every round.”

Henderson has become a prominent face in women’s golf since turning professional in December 2014. She won her first LPGA Tour event in 2015 at the Cambia Portland Classic, a title she successfully defended in 2016. That same year, she became the second youngest player to capture a major championship with her win at the 2016 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Brooke also represented Canada at the Olympic games in Brazil and again in Tokyo in 2021. In 2018, she won the Lotte Championship and became the first Canadian in 45 years to win the national championship at the CP Women’s Open. With 14 LPGA titles, including her most recent win at the 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Henderson (firmly) holds the record for most professional golf wins by a male or female Canadian. She also won the ESPY for Best Female Golfer in 2019. She is currently ranked #7 in the World Golf Rankings.

Henderson joined the Skechers elite golf team in 2016 and wears Skechers Golf footwear and performance apparel on tour including the Skechers GO GOLF® Jasmine 2 style this weekend. She is featured in ongoing marketing campaigns for the brand. Additional pros wearing Skechers Golf footwear include Bernhard Langer, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Max Greyserman. Football analyst and former quarterback Tony Romo also serves as a brand ambassador, wearing Skechers Golf footwear on the course and in the brand’s marketing campaigns.

Known for its lightweight, high-quality, stable, and comfortable designs, Skechers Golf has achieved prominence within the golf category alongside the brand’s award-winning running, soccer, basketball, and pickleball/padel collections. Select styles from The Comfort Technology Company® include signature innovations such as Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins®, Skechers Arch Fit®, ULTRA GO® and Hyper Burst® cushioning.

Skechers Golf footwear is available at Skechers retail stores, skechers.com, and select retail partners, including specialty golf pro shops.

About SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company® based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through skechers.com and approximately 5,300 Skechers retail stores. A Fortune 500® company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

