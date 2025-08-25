Talroo and Phenom Partner to Deliver Smarter Frontline Hiring Experiences Through Talent Experience Innovation

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Talroo, the award-winning platform built for sourcing frontline and skilled trades workers, today announced a new technology partnership with Phenom, the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM). This integration brings Talroo’s exclusive reach and powerful candidate sourcing directly into the Phenom Talent Experience platform, empowering employers to drive better hiring outcomes across high-volume roles.

Together, we’re enabling hiring teams to fill critical roles faster and with greater efficiency. Share

Now available in the Phenom Marketplace, Talroo enables mutual customers to tap into unique candidate audiences not found on traditional job boards, accelerating time-to-hire for frontline and hourly positions. By combining Phenom’s end-to-end talent experience solutions with Talroo’s performance-driven job ad engine, organizations gain a competitive edge in engaging, matching, and converting jobseekers who are ready to work.

“This partnership brings two category leaders together with a shared goal: hiring the candidates you need faster with smarter technology,” said Michael Novey, Head of Alliances & Agency Relations at Talroo. “Phenom’s experience-led approach is a natural fit with Talroo’s real-time applicant data and sourcing capabilities. Together, we’re helping teams hire faster and more efficiently by reaching candidates no one else can.”

Phenom and Talroo customers can now activate the integration to:

Access Talroo’s exclusive frontline and skilled trades worker audience

Seamlessly distribute jobs to Talroo’s unique talent network

Optimize job ad performance and budget through tools like Talroo’s Apply Intelligence™

Streamline applicant delivery into the Phenom platform for faster decision-making

“Frontline and hourly hiring is one of the toughest challenges organizations face today — and it requires both reach and intelligence to get right,” said Saumil Gandhi, SVP of Corporate Development at Phenom. “Through our partnership with Talroo, we’re expanding the power of the Phenom platform to connect employers with harder-to-reach talent pools while ensuring every candidate experiences a seamless, personalized journey. Together, we’re enabling hiring teams to fill critical roles faster and with greater efficiency.”

To learn more, visit www.talroo.com/phenom.

About Talroo

Talroo is a data-driven talent matching platform built to help businesses source frontline and skilled trades workers that traditional job sites overlook. By leveraging real-time applicant tracking system (ATS) data and AI-driven technology, Talroo connects businesses with high-intent job seekers faster and at a lower cost. Powering millions of job searches daily, Talroo optimizes hiring outcomes through its proprietary Apply Intelligence™ technology, apply signals, and behavioral insights.

Talroo has been recognized as a leader in talent acquisition innovation, most recently winning the HR Tech Award for Best Frontline-Focused Solution in Talent Acquisition from Lighthouse Research & Advisory and the Gold Stevie® Award for Technical Innovation of the Year from the American Business Awards. Talroo has also been named a Leader in Recruitment Marketing and Easiest to Do Business With by G2, based on customer satisfaction and peer reviews.

Learn more at www.talroo.com.

About Phenom

Phenom has a purpose of helping a billion people find the right work. Through AI-powered talent experiences, employers use Phenom to hire and onboard employees faster, develop them to their full potential, and retain them longer. The Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform seamlessly connects candidates, employees, recruiters, talent marketers, talent leaders, hiring managers, HR and HRIT — empowering diverse and global enterprises with innovative products including Phenom X+ Agentic AI and Generative AI, Career Site, Chatbot, CMS, Talent CRM, X+ Screening, Automated Interview Scheduling, Interview Intelligence, Talent Experience Engine, Campaigns, University Recruiting, Contingent Talent Hiring, Onboarding, Talent Marketplace, Workforce Intelligence, Career Pathing, Gigs, Mentoring, and Referrals.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies (5 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology’s Fast 500 (4 consecutive years), 11 Brandon Hall ‘Excellence in Technology’ awards including Gold for ‘Best Advance in Generative AI for Business Impact,’ Business Intelligence Group’s Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), The Cloud Awards 2025/2024, The A.I. Awards 2024, and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimising HelpOneBillion.com (2020). Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.