Wisconsin Families to Receive New Homes Through Assurant, CNH, and Local Habitat for Humanity Partnership

RACINE, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), through the Assurant Foundation, and CNH (NYSE: CNH), a world-class equipment, technology and services company, are partnering for the third consecutive year with Habitat for Humanity of Racine & Kenosha Counties to help build two new homes for Racine families, helping them realize the dream of homeownership. This latest project will bring the partners’ total to six homes built for deserving community families since 2021.

Last week, Assurant teamed up with client CNH, a major employer in the local area, to mobilize 20 volunteers to take part in the next phase of the home construction process. These homes will provide much-needed stability for the families and also contribute to the broader revitalization of the Racine community.

Assurant has maintained a strong relationship with Habitat for Humanity International since 2018. Over the past eight years, the Assurant Foundation has invested over $1.4 million in Habitat for Humanity chapters across the U.S. From 2024 to date, Assurant employees have dedicated more than 2,000 volunteer hours in support of home builds.

“Habitat for Humanity of Racine & Kenosha Counties is a valued partner of the Assurant Foundation, and we’re always proud to volunteer alongside our clients to make create meaningful impact,” said Mike Medeiros, VP Commercial Equipment, Assurant. “Joining forces with CNH amplifies our ability to support families who are working hard to create a better future. The initiative reflects both companies’ long-standing commitment to strengthening the communities where we live and work and I look forward to future collaboration.”

“We’re proud to witness the incredible difference Habitat for Humanity affiliates make in the communities they serve – especially here in Racine, home to so many of our employees,” said Jeremy Engelhardt, Director of Sales and Marketing for CNH Capital. “Partnering with Assurant has been an important part of our shared mission to help families achieve strength, stability, and independence through safe, affordable housing. Together, we’re not just building homes, we’re building more resilient neighborhoods and creating opportunities that will benefit the community for generations to come.”

“Assurant and CNH have been committed and valuable partners to our local chapter for many years,” said Rex Hamilton, Director of Development and Communications at Habitat for Humanity of Racine & Kenosha Counties. “The broad support both companies provide play a significant role in our efforts to build homes and create thriving communities. We are proud to have them as partners and look forward to helping even more families build affordable and sustainable housing in the local area.”

“On average, homes in Racine are completed within 10-11 months,” added Hamilton. “Approximately 70% of each home is volunteer-built, and in 2024, just shy of 4,000 volunteer hours were given on our build sites. Our goal is to have these first two Herrick Village homes completed in June 2026.

Dedication ceremonies take place on the day of closing, after the home has been completed and final inspections are complete.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a premier global protection company that partners with the world’s leading brands to safeguard and service connected devices, homes, and automobiles. As a Fortune 500 company operating in 21 countries, Assurant leverages data-driven technology solutions to provide exceptional customer experiences. Learn more at assurant.com.

About CNH

CNH (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH’s 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnh.com

For news from CNH and its Brands visit: media.cnh.com. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnh.com.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand-up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves.

Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit https://www.habitatracine.org/