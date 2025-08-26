Bangkok Bank Standardizes on New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform, Powered by Digital Experience Monitoring, to Expand Mobile Banking Ecosystem

BANGKOK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Relic, the Intelligent Observability company, announced an expanded multi-year agreement with Thailand’s largest commercial bank in terms of total assets, Bangkok Bank. Since 2020, Bangkok Bank has leveraged the fully-integrated New Relic platform, including its Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) capabilities, to improve operational stability, support the rapid growth of its mobile app, and deliver uninterrupted digital customer experiences.

Under the new agreement, Bangkok Bank further expands its mobile monitoring capabilities by integrating advanced features, such as intelligent service monitoring dashboards and dynamic mapping. With a rapidly growing mobile banking sector driving 93% of consumer transactions in Thailand, the expanded collaboration underscores Bangkok Bank's commitment to delivering innovative, reliable, and customer-focused digital banking services.

“Thailand's rapid digital adoption and government initiatives around instant payments have created a new climate of banking innovation,” said Bangkok Bank Senior Executive Vice President Ian Guy Gillard. “Our mobile banking app isn’t just a tool; it’s a daily essential for millions. This means we see intense transaction spikes throughout the month. With increased visibility created by New Relic, we can cut through the complexity to proactively manage these peak periods and ensure a seamless digital customer experience.”

“At Bangkok Bank, reliability is the foundation of customer trust, and New Relic empowers us to deliver exactly that,” continued Gillard. “By providing a single source of truth, New Relic enables us to monitor and understand customer journeys in real-time, act on issues before they escalate, and optimize performance during peak periods. Whether it’s pinpointing issues with other financial networks or coordinating efforts across internal teams, New Relic enables us to adopt a proactive, data-driven approach to decision-making, with the partnership enhancing both our team’s productivity and our ability to provide exceptional experiences for customers.”

Enhanced operational resilience and cost certainty

The multi-year agreement will see Bangkok Bank extend their use of New Relic capabilities, such as mobile and browser monitoring, user journeys, crash analysis, and custom dashboards, along with fully-integrated Application Performance Monitoring (APM), infrastructure and Kubernetes monitoring for end-to-end insights. The partnership eliminates the inefficiencies of siloed monitoring systems, replacing them with a single, comprehensive, unified platform.

Key outcomes:

Reduced downtime with proactive alerts: The New Relic alerting system issued several alerts in 2024 detailing impending service issues, with these proactive notifications enabling Bangkok Bank to address the identified issues before they became service incidents, saving many hours of potential downtime. This enabled Bangkok Bank to sit well under its annual service target of unplanned downtime set by Thailand’s central bank, and has reduced major incident recovery time by 70% on average.

The New Relic alerting system issued several alerts in 2024 detailing impending service issues, with these proactive notifications enabling Bangkok Bank to address the identified issues before they became service incidents, saving many hours of potential downtime. This enabled Bangkok Bank to sit well under its annual service target of unplanned downtime set by Thailand’s central bank, and has reduced major incident recovery time by 70% on average. Improved executive visibility: Custom dashboards provide senior management with real-time insights into system health and business impact, enabling greater transparency and trust between leadership and technical teams.

Custom dashboards provide senior management with real-time insights into system health and business impact, enabling greater transparency and trust between leadership and technical teams. Enhanced customer experience: New Relic enables Bangkok Bank to monitor the full customer experience, identify areas for improvement, and optimize system performance at every step. This has contributed to a reduction in mean time between failure (MTBF) of more than 65%, and a 90% improvement in mean time to recovery (MTTR) in two years.

“New Relic has transformed how we operate by offering end-to-end visibility into our systems,” continued Gillard. “Instead of piecing together data from multiple tools, we now have a single source of truth, which allows us to analyse issues faster. This not only enhances our technical team productivity but also ensures that we are consistently delivering exceptional service to our customers.”

“Bangkok Bank’s vision for digital modernization is inspiring, and we are proud to be their observability partner of choice,” said New Relic Chief Customer Officer Arnie Lopez. “We take pride in supporting their mission to deliver cutting-edge banking services while ensuring reliability and scalability. Together, we are setting new benchmarks for innovation in the Asian financial sector.”

