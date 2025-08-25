Incode Joins Experian Partner Ecosystem Strengthening Fraud Prevention Solutions

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Experian today announced the integration of Incode Technologies, Inc. (“Incode”) into the Experian Ascend Platform™. This collaboration will enable seamless, secure and efficient identity validation for over 1,800 global clients across industries including financial services, automotive, healthcare and digital marketing.

Through this partnership, Incode’s advanced identity validation and real-time metadata analysis will be offered as an optional component within Experian’s CrossCore Document Verification suite in North America, with global expansion planned. Incode’s AI-driven technology strengthens Experian’s identity and fraud solutions by verifying and connecting identity elements such as government-issued IDs, facial recognition, liveness checks, and real time metadata.

“This partnership reinforces Experian’s commitment to delivering innovative, secure, and customer-centric solutions,” said Marika Vilen, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships and Commercialization at Experian. “By integrating Incode’s cutting-edge identity verification technology into the Ascend Platform, we’re empowering organizations to make faster, smarter decisions while tailoring their fraud and risk strategies with unprecedented agility and precision.”

Identity verification is central to Experian’s identity and fraud portfolio, helping organizations combat cybercrime while maintaining a seamless customer experience. This integration provides stronger protection against synthetic identity and application fraud, as well as higher accuracy in detection and workforce identity.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Experian to help power their platform with the most advanced AI identity verification technology on the market,” said Ricardo Amper, Founder and CEO of Incode. “In a world where deepfakes, AI-driven fraud, and agentic AI are evolving at unprecedented speed, improved protections are critical. Together, we’re addressing the most prevalent fraud vectors with unmatched speed, security, and accuracy — while keeping the user experience seamless and intuitive.”

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software. We also assist millions of people to realise their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and innovate. As a FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 25,200 people across 32 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.

About Incode Technologies, Inc, (“Incode”)

Incode is a global leader in AI-driven identity verification and biometric authentication, empowering organizations to build trust in the digital world. With over ten years of innovation, Incode delivers cutting-edge technology to secure operations and combat fraud across industries.

Experian and the Experian marks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian and its affiliates. Other products and company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.