Jerseyville Splash Pad Opens in Partnership with American Water Charitable Foundation & Illinois American Water

BELLEVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The City of Jerseyville, in partnership with American Water Charitable Foundation and Illinois American Water, announce the grand opening of its new community splash pad, located at Lion’s Club Park. A ribbon cutting celebratory event was held Wednesday, August 20, with city officials, Illinois American Water team members and community members in attendance.

“We are proud to unveil this exciting new splash pad, a vibrant addition that enhances our community’s outdoor spaces and draws families to our downtown area. This project reflects our dedication to fostering a space for families to gather, play and connect while bringing economic vitality in the heart of our city,” said Mayor Kevin Stork, City of Jerseyville.

Grants from the American Water Charitable Foundation and Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ FY 2023 Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development (OSLAD), as well as funding from the City of Jerseyville, helped make the new splash pad possible.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation is proud to invest in communities served by American Water, including Illinois American Water, which provides water and wastewater services in the City of Jerseyville,” said Carrie Williams, President of the American Water Charitable Foundation. “We’re honored to partner with the City of Jerseyville on this initiative, which offers children and families a joyful way to engage with water – one of our most vital natural resources. We hope the community enjoys the splash pad for many years to come.”

The splash pad provides a water-based play space designed for people of all ages and abilities. It encourages playful interaction with nature, inspires environmental awareness, and nurtures a sense of connection to the natural world. As part of the city's continued efforts to expand recreational resources and enrich residents' quality of life, the splash pad reflects a commitment to creating vibrant, inclusive public spaces.

The ribbon cutting ceremony included remarks from Mayor Stork and Rebecca Losli, president of Illinois American Water on behalf of the American Water Charitable Foundation.

“Illinois American Water has provided water and wastewater service in Jerseyville since 2020. We are extremely grateful to be part of the community and thrilled the American Water Charitable Foundation was able to help bring the splash pad to life,” said Losli.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water’s 6,700 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested more than $20 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest regulated water utility in the state, providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.