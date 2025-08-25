AEye and Blue-Band Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Smart City Infrastructure with AI-Driven Lidar Solutions

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIDR), a global leader in software-defined lidar solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Blue-Band LLC, a trailblazer in intelligent traffic systems and smart mobility solutions. This collaboration integrates AEye’s cutting-edge Apollo lidar technology with Blue-Band’s advanced Integrator-AI™ platform as part of the recently unveiled OPTIS™ initiative.

Building on AEye’s July 2025 launch of OPTIS™ — a comprehensive autonomous system that delivers high-resolution 3D perception and real-time responsiveness — the partnership enables the deployment of fully integrated, next-generation traffic infrastructure. The combined solution leverages AEye’s long-range Apollo lidar, capable of detecting objects up to one kilometer away, with Blue-Band’s AI-powered orchestration platform, bringing together sensing, computing, advanced 3D perception, and AI to deliver real-time insights for transportation and smart infrastructure applications.

“OPTIS™ was built to turn perception into action,” said Matt Fisch, CEO of AEye. “By integrating Blue-Band’s AI platform, we’re extending OPTIS’™ capability to interface directly with traffic control systems, providing real time analytics to enable lifesaving and congestion-reducing actions at traffic intersections.”

Kevin Yorke, CEO of Blue-Band, added, “Partnering with AEye brings the power of long-range lidar to our platform, enhancing our ability to provide intelligent, scalable solutions for traffic management and urban mobility.”

The partnership will initially focus on deploying integrated solutions for traffic monitoring, incident detection, and infrastructure intelligence, with a shared vision of accelerating the shift toward safer, smarter, and more adaptive cities.

For more information, visit AEye and Blue-Band.

About AEye

AEye offers unique software-defined lidar solutions that enable advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure, security, and logistics applications that save lives and propel the future of transportation and mobility. AEye’s flagship product, Apollo, has been widely recognized for its small form factor and its ability to detect objects at up to one kilometer. In addition to Apollo as a stand-alone sensor, AEye also offers a full-stack solution through its OPTIS™ platform. OPTIS™ provides a complete system that captures a high-resolution 3D image of the world, interprets it, and provides direction to act upon what it sees in real-time.

About Blue-Band LLC

Blue-Band accelerates public safety and mobility innovation by eliminating the barriers to integration. The company empowers communities, cities, engineers, and technology providers by turning fragmented, siloed infrastructure into unified, intelligent systems. Blue-Band’s flagship edge platform, Integrator-AI™, harmonizes real-time data from disparate systems, delivering insight where and when it matters most. Founded in 2011, Blue-Band is deployed across the U.S. in support of Vision Zero, V2X communications, and smart city infrastructure modernization. The company’s mission statement is “From silos to synergy, Blue-Band drives real-time innovation for public safety.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are sometimes accompanied by words such as “believe,” “continue,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “predict,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends, or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements about the benefits anticipated to result from the strategic partnership of AEye and Blue-Band, the performance expectations of the OPTIS™ product when used in conjunction with Blue-Band’s advanced Integrator-AI™ platform, and the potential market opportunity to enhance traffic management, among others. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by an investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are very difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from the assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of AEye. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the risks that the strategic partnership between AEye and Blue-Band may not accelerate smart city infrastructure with AI-driven lidar solutions to the extent or in the time frame anticipated, or at all; (ii) the risks that the partnership may not enable the deployment of fully integrated, next-generation traffic infrastructure to the extent or in the time frame anticipated, or at all; (iii) the risks that the combined solution may not deliver real-time insights for transportation and smart infrastructure applications to the extent or in the time frame anticipated, or at all; (iv) the risks that OPTIS™ may not interface with traffic control systems to the extent or in the time frame anticipated, or at all, and therefore may not be able to provide lifesaving or congestion-reducing actions at traffic intersections to the extent or in the time frame anticipated, or at all; (v) the risks that partnering with AEye may not be enhance Blue-Band’s ability to provide intelligent, scalable solutions for traffic management and urban mobility to the extent or in the time frame anticipated, or at all; (vi) the risks that lidar adoption may occur slower than anticipated or fail to occur at all; (vii) the risks that AEye’s products may not meet the diverse range of performance and functional requirements of target markets and customers; (viii) the risks that AEye’s products may not function as anticipated by AEye, or by target markets and customers; (ix) the risks that AEye may not be in a position to adequately or timely address either the near or long-term opportunities that may or may not exist in the evolving autonomous transportation industry; (x) the risks that laws and regulations are adopted impacting the use of lidar that AEye is unable to comply with, in whole or in part; (xi) the risks associated with changes in competitive and regulated industries in which AEye operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, and changes in laws and regulations affecting AEye’s business; (xii) the risks that AEye is unable to adequately implement its business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; and (xiii) the risks of economic downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive and evolving industry in which AEye operates. These risks and uncertainties may be amplified by current or future global conflicts and current and potential trade restrictions, trade tensions, and tariffs, all of which continue to cause economic uncertainty. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the periodic report that AEye has most recently filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, and other documents filed by us or that will be filed by us from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements; AEye assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. AEye gives no assurance that AEye will achieve any of its expectations.