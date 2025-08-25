Buckle Partners With Country Music Artist Lanie Gardner

KEARNEY, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) has kicked off a partnership with breakout country music sensation Lanie Gardner. The singer, who rose to stardom on YouTube, stepped into the circle with her Grand Ole Opry debut on August 6, and will release her eagerly-awaited sophomore album, Faded Polaroids, on September 5. The specialty retailer will serve as Gardner’s exclusive outfitter of denim and apparel for her upcoming performances and public appearances.

Hailing from Burnsville, North Carolina, Lanie Gardner first captured the world’s attention in 2020, when a self-produced video of her performing Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” debuted on YouTube and went viral. In the wake of her debut album, A Songwriter’s Diary, in October 2024, she remains poised for superstardom following the release of Faded Polaroids on September 5 and an upcoming 23-city tour with Gavin Adcock.

With an identity rooted in classic American heritage, Buckle perfectly complements Gardner’s rich, rock-inflected country sound and feminine twist on all-American style. The retailer, founded in 1967, stays true to its DNA as a denim destination with lived-in and comfortable yet statement-making style—the ideal counterpart to the music artist’s modern country aesthetic. The opportunities for Gardner to curate a stage-ready wardrobe that is both aspirational and accessible to her fanbase are limitless, and Buckle looks forward to seeing how she puts her own spin on the retailer’s denim, fashion tops, and exclusive labels like BKE.

Reflecting on the partnership, Gardner says, “I’ve always loved Buckle, so getting to collaborate with them is really exciting. Their style just fits me—laid-back but still cool—and it works perfectly for life on the road, whether I’m heading to soundcheck or hanging with the band.”

Buckle’s Vice President of Women’s Merchandising, Stacey Manary, echoes: “Lanie’s relatable and trend-setting style, plus her love of Buckle jeans, make her an authentic partner for us. She brings a fresh energy to our Buckle brand, and we are so excited to join Lanie on her journey this year.”

Fans and customers can engage with Buckle and Lanie’s partnership via Instagram @buckle and @laniegardner; via TikTok @buckleofficial and @laniegardner, and on Buckle.com.

About Buckle

Buckle is a specialty retailer focused on delivering exceptional service and style through unforgettable experiences. Offering a curated mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle is for those living the styled life. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company’s exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 440 retail stores in 42 states.

About Lanie Gardner

Lanie Gardner’s extraordinary journey is a testament to her unmatched talent and unwavering determination, from her roots in the Appalachian Mountains to international stages. A gifted storyteller and songwriter from an early age, she crafted a distinctive blend of classic rock, R&B, and country that quickly set her apart. Her career skyrocketed after her cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” went viral, amassing over 100 million views. With her debut self-penned album A Songwriter’s Diary, released in late 2024, Gardner delivered a deeply personal 10-track journey through her creative beginnings. Her rise includes being named a 2025 Artist to Watch by the Recording Academy and Amazon Music, a member of CMT’s Next Women of Country: Class of 2025, and a SiriusXM Highway Find. This year alone, she made her Grand Ole Opry debut, performed at Stagecoach, joined Corey Kent’s Black Bandana Tour, and will hit the road again this summer and fall with Gavin Adcock. From movie soundtracks (Queen of the Ring, Twisters) to touring with the Jonas Brothers, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, and ZZ Ward, Gardner is on the fast-track to stardom. Recent collaborations include Thomas Rhett (“What Could Go Right”), Warren Zeiders (“Love In Letting Go”), and Dorothy (“Tombstone Town”). Faded Polaroids, her sophomore album dropping September 5, offers a sonic scrapbook of self-discovery, family roots, romantic twists, and personal healing. Across 18 tracks, she blends country storytelling with indie-rock grit, small-town pop, and boundary-free emotion.