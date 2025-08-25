Core Spaces Offers Free Mental Health Services to 30,000 Residents

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Core Spaces, a vertically integrated real estate developer, operator and investment manager, announces an exclusive partnership with Talkspace, a leading online behavioral healthcare company, to offer free, on-demand mental health services and resources for 30,000 residents nationwide starting on September 2, 2025.

This partnership underscores Core Spaces’ commitment to not just meeting, but anticipating, the evolving needs of today’s students. Share

This is a groundbreaking partnership in the student housing sector, integrating professional mental health support into the resident experience.

Since its founding in 2010, Core Spaces has set a new standard for student housing in Tier 1 college markets, blending its people-first culture with hospitality-driven property management. With 78 properties and 48,000 beds currently under management, Core Spaces remains a leader in delivering innovative, high-quality living experiences for students.

“We know that today’s students want more than a place to live. They want connection and community, and creating an environment that fosters that is our top priority,” said Dan Goldberg, President at Core Spaces. “Talkspace is an incredible platform that makes professional support more accessible. This is more important than ever, and we’re proud to be among the first in student housing to offer this resource to our residents.”

Through this exclusive partnership, Core Spaces and Talkspace will offer residents:

Unlimited 24/7 messaging with licensed mental health professionals

Free access to Talkspace Go, a self-guided mental health app

One complimentary virtual therapy session annually

"We are proud to partner with Core Spaces to make mental health services more accessible to students," said Natalie Cummins, Chief Business Officer at Talkspace. "College is a time of immense growth, but it also comes with unique challenges. This partnership allows us to provide resources directly to students, helping them navigate these pressures and succeed."

The program will launch nationwide, initially reaching up to 30,000 student residents across 32 university markets, including Los Angeles; Atlanta; Tucson, Arizona; and Madison, Wisconsin, with plans to eventually expand across the entire Core Spaces portfolio.

With university mental health services often stretched beyond capacity, access to flexible, private, and professional care has never been more critical. This partnership underscores Core Spaces’ commitment to not just meeting, but anticipating, the evolving needs of today’s students.

About Core Spaces

Core Spaces (Core) is more than a real estate company; it’s a people company. Building relationships is just as important as building properties. From researchers and architects to designers and operators, Core is made up of risk-takers and dreamers on a mission to invent the future of living. Everything Core does stems from a culture of collaboration and innovation, with a drive to constantly improve the resident experience.

Founded in 2010, Core is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager focused on acquiring, developing and managing across the student housing and build-to-rent (“BTR”) sectors. Its residential communities feature world-class amenities, progressive design, and hospitality-driven service. Core’s student housing portfolio includes over 48,000 beds currently owned or managed, with a pipeline of over 49,800 beds in various stages of development. Core’s BTR division has over 3,000 homes under development, now leasing or in its pipeline in high-growth metros nationwide. For more information, visit www.corespaces.com.

About Talkspace

Talkspace is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare provider committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services, including therapy for individuals, teens, and couples, as well as psychiatric treatment and medication management (18+).

For more information, visit www.talkspace.com.