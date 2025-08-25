Mitsubishi Electric Signs Collaboration Agreement with ITRI and TTL Jhunan Brewery in Taiwan for Demonstration Tests of the Capture and Utilization of CO2

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has signed a collaboration agreement with the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and the Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor Corporation (TTL) Jhunan Brewery covering their planned demonstration tests of the process of capturing and utilizing CO 2 . Under this agreement, Mitsubishi Electric, ITRI and TTL will capture CO 2 emitted from TTL Jhunan Brewery and purify it for use in a beer production line, aiming to thereby achieve carbon recycling.

In April 2024, Mitsubishi Electric and ITRI concluded a basic agreement to cooperate on research targeting sustainability technologies. Since then, they have been engaged in research and development of carbon dioxide capture and utilization (CCU) technology. In June 2025, Mitsubishi Electric installed a CO 2 capture machine developed by ITRI at its Advanced Technology R&D Center in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, and commenced demonstrations of the capture of CO 2 from the flue gas of a gas boiler.

As the next step towards the widespread implementation of CO 2 capture technology from flue gases, Mitsubishi Electric and ITRI have signed a collaboration agreement with TTL Jhunan Brewery covering the planned demonstration tests of the process by which TTL Jhunan Brewery will capture and utilize the CO 2 emitted during its beverage manufacturing process.

