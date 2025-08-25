-

Mitsubishi Electric Signs Collaboration Agreement with ITRI and TTL Jhunan Brewery in Taiwan for Demonstration Tests of the Capture and Utilization of CO2

Will contribute to carbon recycling by capturing and utilizing CO2 in a beer production line

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has signed a collaboration agreement with the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and the Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor Corporation (TTL) Jhunan Brewery covering their planned demonstration tests of the process of capturing and utilizing CO2. Under this agreement, Mitsubishi Electric, ITRI and TTL will capture CO2 emitted from TTL Jhunan Brewery and purify it for use in a beer production line, aiming to thereby achieve carbon recycling.

In April 2024, Mitsubishi Electric and ITRI concluded a basic agreement to cooperate on research targeting sustainability technologies. Since then, they have been engaged in research and development of carbon dioxide capture and utilization (CCU) technology. In June 2025, Mitsubishi Electric installed a CO2 capture machine developed by ITRI at its Advanced Technology R&D Center in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, and commenced demonstrations of the capture of CO2 from the flue gas of a gas boiler.
As the next step towards the widespread implementation of CO2 capture technology from flue gases, Mitsubishi Electric and ITRI have signed a collaboration agreement with TTL Jhunan Brewery covering the planned demonstration tests of the process by which TTL Jhunan Brewery will capture and utilize the CO2 emitted during its beverage manufacturing process.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

Contacts

Customer Inquiries
Advanced Technology R&D Center
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Fax: +81-6-6497-7285
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/ssl/contact/company/rd/form.html
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/en/about/rd/

Media Inquiries
Takeyoshi Komatsu
Public Relations Division
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Tel: +81-3-3218-2332
prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/en/pr/

Industry:

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

TOKYO:6503
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Customer Inquiries
Advanced Technology R&D Center
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Fax: +81-6-6497-7285
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/ssl/contact/company/rd/form.html
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/en/about/rd/

Media Inquiries
Takeyoshi Komatsu
Public Relations Division
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Tel: +81-3-3218-2332
prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/en/pr/

More News From Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Selected as Representative Organization for JAXA’s Space Strategy Fund to Develop Solar Cells and Related Components for Satellites

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today it has been selected as a representative organization for the technology development titled “Development of Domestic Solar Cells, Cover Glass, and Solar Arrays” under the “Development/Verification of Parts/Components for the Establishment of Satellite Supply Chain,” one of the technology development themes included in the 1st Phase of the Space Strategy Fund operated by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (...

Mitsubishi Electric’s Net Zero Energy Building Test Facility “SUSTIE” is Asian Regional Winner in ASHRAE Technology Awards Program

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Mitsubishi Jisho Design Inc. and Waseda University jointly announced today that Mitsubishi Electric’s Net Zero Energy Building Test Facility “SUSTIE,” located in Kamakura, Kanagawa prefecture, was selected as Regional Winner (Regional Level Technology Awards 2025-2026 Regional Winner) in the Commercial Buildings (new) category of the ASHRAE® Technology Awards program. Organized by the Asian Region (ASHRAE Region XIII) of The American Soci...

Mitsubishi Electric’s ME Innovation Fund Invests in Pale Blue, Startup Developing Water-based Propulsion Systems for Satellites

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that its ME Innovation Fund has invested in Japan-based Pale Blue Inc., a startup engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of propulsion systems for small satellites that use water as a propellant. This is the 13th investment the fund has made to date. In recent years, the number of satellite launches has increased significantly worldwide, and the number of businesses utilizing satellite constellat...
Back to Newsroom