Francisco Partners Completes Sale of iconectiv to Koch

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Further to the announcement on August 16, 2024, affiliates of Francisco Partners, a leading technology investment firm, today announced they have completed the sale of iconectiv, LLC, a telecommunications solutions leader, in conjunction with Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), the global supplier of mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises, to Koch Equity Development LLC ("KED"), the principal investment and acquisition arm of Koch, Inc.

“We are grateful to Francisco Partners and their many years of support which has helped us reach today and our new partnership with KED,” said Richard Jacowleff, CEO of iconectiv. “Francisco Partners’ stewardship helped us expand our services, customer base and deliver quality long-term value for our shareholders. I am confident that iconectiv will thrive in this next chapter with KED and will continue to execute its long-term vision of providing reliable and trusted communications solutions to its customers globally.”

“Globalization and digitalization have and will only continue to drive the need for technological security, especially in key areas that facilitate connectivity,” said Andrew Kowal, Partner at Francisco Partners. “iconectiv is at the nexus of these trends and combined with their strong product offering and management team led by Rich, has enabled them to become an industry leader.” Deep Shah, Vice Chairman at Francisco Partners, added, “We are proud to have been able to partner with Ericsson to help iconectiv scale their business and are confident KED is the right partner to help them in their next phase of growth.”

iconectiv was acquired by Ericsson in 2012 as part of the Telcordia acquisition. Since 2017, iconectiv was co-owned by Ericsson and Francisco Partners.

Jefferies LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as financial advisors to iconectiv, and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisor to iconectiv.

About iconectiv

Headquartered in the United States, iconectiv market-leading solutions in information services, digital identity and numbering intelligence are used by more than 5,000 service providers, regulators, enterprises, and content providers worldwide each day to keep their networks, devices and applications connected. With an unparalleled depth of experience, iconectiv manages programs on behalf of partners including serving as the U.S. Short Code Registry Administrator, U.S. Secure Telephone Identity Policy Administrator (STI-PA) and administrator of the country's telecommunications Relay Service for those requiring auditory or speech communication assistance to communicate. Globally, iconectiv is the Number Portability Administrator in 10 countries, including the United States.

About Francisco Partners

Francisco Partners is a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology and technology-enabled businesses. Since its launch over 25 years ago, Francisco Partners has invested in more than 450 technology companies, making it one of the most active and longstanding investors in the technology industry. With more than $50 billion in capital raised, the firm invests in opportunities where its deep sectoral knowledge and operational expertise can help companies realize their full potential. For more information on Francisco Partners, please visit www.franciscopartners.com.