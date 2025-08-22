-

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of United States Liability Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “aa+” (Superior) of United States Liability Insurance Company (USLI) and its subsidiaries: Mount Vernon Fire Insurance Company; U.S. Underwriters Insurance Company (Bismarck, ND); Mount Vernon Specialty Insurance Company; and Radnor Specialty Insurance Company. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All companies are domiciled in Omaha, NE, unless otherwise specified.

The ratings reflect the insurance operating companies’ consolidated balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as their very strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

These assessments are reflective of USLI’s long and stable record of profitable underwriting and investment returns, superior risk-adjusted capital position, relevant market presence and conservative reserve positions. Additional positive rating factors include a high level of diversification in the companies’ books of business with regard to concentration limits, sales channels, rate flexibility, proactive claims management philosophy and commitment to customer service. Furthermore, these ratings continue to benefit from implicit support provided to USLI and its subsidiaries by their ultimate parent, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) [NYSE: BRK-A and BRK-B], and the explicit support from their affiliate, National Indemnity Company (NICO), a Berkshire subsidiary.

The explicit support for USLI is in the form of significant reinsurance agreements with NICO. The implicit support for USLI is in the form of investment management services and ERM supervision, both provided by Berkshire. In addition to these factors, Berkshire has established a long-term history of supporting its subsidiaries.

Last year, USLI’s common stock portfolio was responsible for most of the surplus gains, with most of these in the form of unrealized investment gains, as the stock market closed the year with solid gains once again. The companies’ risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), continues to be well into the strongest range, providing an ample cushion to absorb occasional volatility in the capital markets. USLI’s underwriting income was the largest in the past 10 years, and was also a significant contributor to the companies’ surplus.

