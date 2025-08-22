Rimini Street and American Digital Partner to Deliver Alternative SAP, Oracle and VMware Support, Savings and Innovation on HPE Infrastructure

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, management and innovation solutions, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP and VMware software, today announced its strategic partnership with American Digital, a leading IT solutions provider specializing in custom data center solutions based on HPE infrastructure.

"The partnership between Rimini Street and American Digital ensures clients can leapfrog competitors and bring to market, real, tangible innovations – quickly and within existing IT budgets.” - Seth Ravin, CEO, Rimini Street Share

The strategic alliance provides North America based clients with a full-stack solution, with Rimini Street providing comprehensive software support and managed services for mission-critical enterprise software running on infrastructure provided and operated by American Digital.

Rimini Street and American Digital are working together helping clients maximize the full potential of existing systems, enabling organizations to immediately save up to 90% total software maintenance costs, and keep their stable software running securely and in full legal compliance.

The partners are also working together to help clients integrate modern technologies like AI, workflow and automation on top of their current applications and databases – without any required vendor upgrades or migrations or additional budget strain.

A Winning Partnership for Clients

Already clients are benefitting from the partnership, including Regal Rexnord, a manufacturer of sustainable energy products that integrate sustainable technology, digital connectivity and full-service solutions.

Tim Dickson, the chief digital & information officer of Regal Rexnord, shared, “Our partnership with Rimini Street and American Digital has been built on a foundation of trust, responsiveness, and shared commitment to excellence. Their teams consistently deliver outstanding customer service and technical expertise, enabling us to extend the value of our data center investments and drive digital transformation with confidence. We deeply appreciate the close collaboration and reliability they bring to our operations.”

Leaders in Transformative Technology and Support Enable Innovation and Unmatched Support for Enterprise Applications

“With rising IT costs, urgent licensing and security challenges and looming vendor end of support dates for mission-critical systems, coupled with the demand from the board for fast adoption and execution of ROI-rich innovations like AI, organizations must achieve growth, profitability and speed to market,” said Seth Ravin, Rimini Street’s CEO. “Sinking costs into endless upgrades will leave organizations behind competitors and waste limited resources that could be focused on new innovation. The partnership between Rimini Street and American Digital ensures clients can leapfrog competitors and bring to market real, tangible innovations – quickly and within existing IT budgets.”

"The American Digital and Rimini Street partnership is designed to deliver immediate, measurable cost savings while ensuring critical applications are fully covered with flexible, tailored solutions that adapt to each client's unique needs," said Bob Panos, president of American Digital Corporation. "Together, we're redefining exceptional service and driving real results from day one," concluded Panos.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support and innovation solutions and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP and VMware software. The Company offers a comprehensive portfolio of unified solutions to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize enterprise application, database, and technology software. The Company has signed thousands of contracts with Fortune Global 100, Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and government organizations who selected Rimini Street as their trusted, proven mission-critical enterprise software solutions provider and achieved better operational outcomes, realized billions of US dollars in savings and funded AI and other innovation investments.

To learn more, please visit www.riministreet.com, and connect with Rimini Street on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About American Digital

American Digital (www.americandigital.com) is a Midwestern-based IT Solutions partner. With 40 years of expertise, we design seamless, modern, future-proof IT solutions that our clients count on as a mission-critical component of their business strategy. As a Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Platinum Partner and an Aruba Partner, we provide custom system integration and consulting services across HPE’s complete enterprise portfolio of server, storage, and networking products.

Our fast-growing SAP and Managed Services practice is built on customizable solutions that support mission-critical business applications safely and securely. We see our clients as long-term partners and we reinforce that relationship every day through consistency, reliability and accountability.

At American Digital, your vision becomes our mission. We design and implement a digital environment that brings next-level continuity, efficiency, and security—exactly as you imagined it. That’s what we mean when we design IT solutions built around you.

