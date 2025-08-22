Chime Partners With Workday to Put Financial Wellness at the Center of Employee Benefits for Employers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chime® (NASDAQ: CHYM), a leading consumer financial technology company, today announced a strategic partnership with Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) to become a Workday Wellness partner for financial benefits. This partnership will integrate Chime Workplace™, the company’s all-in-one suite of financial wellness solutions, with Workday Wellness to make financial wellness a core pillar of employee benefits.

Workday Wellness is an AI-powered solution that revolutionizes employee benefits experiences enabling organizations to gain insights into which benefits their employees want and use, so they can improve programs and efficiently add new offerings.

Chime Workplace supports employees at every stage of their financial journey, from managing money to savings1, credit building2, and more. Workday customers will have the ability to enable benefits for their employees using Chime Workplace directly through Workday Wellness for a frictionless rollout within their existing HR systems. Employers will gain real-time, actionable insights on how to improve the financial well-being of their workforce, powered by the Chime Workplace dashboard.

“Employees today are increasingly looking to their employers for competitive financial wellness benefits,” said Cristina Goldt, general manager, HCM, workforce management and payroll, Workday. “Our partnership with Chime makes it easy for Workday customers to provide their workforce with financial wellness tools directly through Workday Wellness. This ultimately helps them manage money, build credit, and save – fostering a more financially confident and resilient workforce.”

This partnership builds on Chime’s expansion into the enterprise segment in 2024, continuing its mission to unlock financial progress™ for everyday people. With more than 8.7 million members3, Chime offers core financial services that are helpful, easy, and free4. In fact, 97% of Chime’s members say Chime has helped with at least one aspect of financial progress5. Through Workday Wellness, Chime Workplace makes financial wellness as easy and seamless as choosing health benefits.

“Employers are increasingly seeking holistic, no-cost financial wellness solutions that serve every employee,” said Jason Lee, Chief of Chime Enterprise, Chime. “By integrating Chime’s capabilities with Workday Wellness, organizations can deliver measurable improvements in financial health while strengthening engagement across their entire workforce.”

Chime Workplace will be available to Workday customers through Workday Wellness in their Employer Benefits Selection Portal. Adding Chime Workplace to Workday Wellness underscores the growing demand for holistic financial wellness solutions delivered through employers.

Both Chime Workplace and Workday Wellness were recently named 2025 Top HR Products of the Year by HR Executive and HR Tech conference for their innovative and impactful solutions that are transforming the modern workforce. Together, this powerful combination will help employees achieve greater financial wellness while giving employers more ways to support and engage their employees.

To learn more about Chime Workplace and its full suite of financial wellness products available to employees, or request a demo, visit: https://enterprise.chime.com/platform/

About Chime

Chime (Nasdaq: CHYM) is a financial technology company founded on the premise that core banking services should be helpful, easy, and free. We offer a broad range of low-cost banking and payments products that address the most critical financial needs of everyday people. Our member-aligned business model has helped millions of people to Unlock Financial Progress™. Member deposits are FDIC-insured through The Bancorp Bank, N.A. or Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC, up to applicable limits6.

About Chime Enterprise

The enterprise division of Chime®, a leading financial technology company, partners with employers to deliver financial wellness solutions that empower their workforce. Through our flagship product, Chime Workplace™7, we offer an all-in-one financial suite designed to help employees manage their money, save for the future, and build credit — all in one app. With a comprehensive set of financial benefits, employees gain the tools they need to achieve stability and make progress. To learn more, please visit https://enterprise.chime.com/.