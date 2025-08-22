AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Auto Club MAPFRE Insurance Company Under Review With Negative Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Auto Club MAPFRE Insurance Company (ACMIC) (Columbus, OH).

ACMIC’s Credit Ratings (ratings) have been placed under review with negative implications due to a decline in the company’s surplus and risk-adjusted capitalization as of second-quarter 2025, resulting in negative pressure on the overall balance sheet strength assessment.

ACMIC is evaluating various capital management initiatives to improve its capitalization and balance sheet strength. Management has told AM Best that its commitment to improve the capital position of ACMIC is firm; however, the amount or ultimate timing for these capital improvement strategies planned for 2025, are being analyzed in the context of new business opportunities that have become apparent in recent weeks.

The ratings will remain under review until the execution of the company’s capital management initiatives and AM Best's evaluation of the impact of these efforts on ACMIC's risk-adjusted capitalization and overall balance sheet strength. If the company does not execute on these initiatives, the ratings could be downgraded.

