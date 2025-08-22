Harvest ETFs extends success of category-leading Harvest Diversified High Income Shares ETF (TSX: HHIS) with Launch of Harvest Canadian High Income Shares ETF (TSX:HHIC)

OAKVILLE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. (“Harvest” “Harvest ETFs”) is pleased to announce the expansion of its High Income Shares™ suite with the launch of Harvest Canadian High Income Shares ETF (TSX: HHIC), and 10 new Canadian single-stock High Income Shares ETFs. This new offering brings the same winning formula—modest leverage, active covered call strategies, and high monthly income—to some of the most recognizable companies in Canada.

Since the launch of the Harvest Diversified High Income Shares ETF (TSX: HHIS) earlier this year, Canadian investors have embraced the concept of high monthly income from single-stock ETFs, driving the broader High Income Shares™ suite to over $2.5 billion in assets under management and resulting in category-defining success.

On August 19, 2025, we launched the Harvest High Income Equity Shares ETF (TSX: HHIH), an unlevered basket of the same top U.S securities that HHIS is built on. HHIH captures the winning themes embodied in one of 2025’s most successful ETF debuts and provides investors with greater flexibility in aligning income and risk.

The Canadian High Income Shares™ ETFs represents a new chapter for investors and extends Harvest ETFs' category-defining approach to the leaders of Canadian commerce, providing investors with additional diversification while maintaining the suite's core focus on monthly income generation. Whether investors want broad Canadian exposure through HHIC or targeted single-stock exposure to Canadian companies, they can now build diversified Best of Canada high-income portfolio.

“Canadian investors have been asking for domestic exposure within our High Income Shares™ framework so the launch of HHIC represents a natural evolution for the suite," said Michael Kovacs, President and CEO of Harvest ETFs. "Our Canadian expansion allows investors to access this same proven methodology across leading blue-chip Canadian companies, providing growth potential while maintaining the high-income characteristics our investors value."

Watch an overview of the suite here: What are High Income Shares™?

The launch of HHIC helps round out the existing diversified offerings within the High Income Shares™ suite and works to complement Harvest Diversified High Income Shares ETF (HHIS) and the recently launched Harvest High Income Equity Shares ETF (HHIH). With HHIS, HHIH, and now HHIC, Harvest ETFs brings investors simple, powerful tools to participate in both U.S. innovation and Canadian blue-chip strength while benefiting from the high monthly income that defines the High Income Shares™ suite.

Key details of the new One-ticket High Income Shares™ ETFs are further described in the table below:

For additional information: Please visit www.harvestportfolios.com, e-mail info@harvestetfs.com or call toll free 1-866-998-8298.

For media inquiries: Contact Caroline Grimont, SVP Marketing at cgrimont@HarvestETFs.com

About Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Founded in 2009, Harvest is an independent Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing over $8 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. At Harvest ETFs, we believe that investors can build and preserve wealth through the long-term ownership of high-quality businesses. This fundamental philosophy is at the core of our investment approach across our range of ETFs. Our core offerings centre around covered call strategies, available in many variations: Equity, Enhanced, Fixed Income, Multi Asset, Specialty, Digital Assets and Single Stock ETFs.

