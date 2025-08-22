CIRCOR International Expands Industrial Portfolio and Indian Market Presence with Acquisition of Swelore Engineering and Hiro Nisha Systems

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIRCOR International, Inc., a KKR portfolio company and a global manufacturer of flow control products for industrial and aerospace markets, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Swelore Engineering Pvt. Ltd. and Hiro Nisha Systems Pvt. Ltd., two leading Indian pump manufacturers with a combined legacy of over 50 years in delivering high-quality solutions for various critical applications across Chemical, Water/Wastewater, and Oil & Gas markets.

With this acquisition, CIRCOR adds a complementary product line of diaphragm metering pumps, dosing packages, and high-pressure reciprocating pumps to its Industrial portfolio. The move strengthens the company’s footprint in the high-growth Indian market while unlocking global growth potential through integration into CIRCOR’s worldwide commercial and operational platform.

The transaction is expected to close in Q3/Q4 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

“The acquisition of Swelore and Hiro Nisha is a strategic milestone that strengthens our Industrial business, expands our offering, and enhances our presence in one of the world’s most dynamic markets,” said Tony Najjar, President and CEO of CIRCOR International. “We are thrilled to welcome a talented team that shares our customer-first mindset and drive for innovation. Together, we will deliver even greater value to our customers in India and around the globe.”

Upon closing, Swelore and Hiro Nisha will become part of Allweiler India, CIRCOR’s existing pumps business in the country. “The integration strengthens CIRCOR’s long-term commitment to India and broadens its offering beyond screw and centrifugal pumps. The combined teams will work together to deliver expanded customer solutions,” said Hiren Mistry, Senior Director & GM, India Pumps.

“Joining CIRCOR marks a proud moment for our businesses and our teams,” said Chirantan Gajjar, Managing Director, Swelore Engineering Pvt. Ltd. and Royal Gajjar, Managing Director, Hiro Nisha Systems Pvt. Ltd. “We’ve built our reputations on technical excellence, reliability, and long-standing customer partnerships. CIRCOR shares these values, and we are excited to be part of a global platform that will help us grow and innovate even further.”

Upon completion of the acquisition, Swelore and Hiro Nisha employees will join CIRCOR’s broad-based ownership program, which provides all employees with the opportunity to participate in the benefits of equity ownership.

The current promoters of both companies will remain with the business to support a smooth integration and lead its next phase of growth.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP acted as exclusive M&A advisor to Swelore and Hiro Nisha on this transaction.

About CIRCOR International, Inc.

Founded in 1999, CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets differentiated flow control products and sub-systems for Aerospace & Defense and Industrial customers. The Company has a diversified product portfolio of recognized, market-leading brands (Allweiler®, Houttuin™, Imo®, Hale Hamilton, Aerodyne Controls, CIRCOR Aerospace, RTK®, Schroedahl®, Tushaco®, Warren® and Zenith®) that fulfill its customers’ mission critical needs.

CIRCOR markets its solutions directly and through various sales partners to more than 14,000 customers in approximately 100 countries. The Company has a global presence with approximately 3,000 employees and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. For more information, visit the Company’s website at http://circor.com.