Takeuchi-US Partners with Circuitry.ai to Launch AI-Powered Service Advisor, Delivering Product Support to Customers

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Takeuchi-US, a global leader in compact construction equipment, announced today the deployment of the Circuitry.ai Service AI Advisor on Takeuchi-us.com to give customers direct, on-demand answers to service and product questions, replacing traditional call center interactions.

The new AI-powered advisor uses Takeuchi’s deep library of service knowledge and training materials to instantly address customer questions, enhancing accessibility and response speed while maintaining the high-quality support the brand is known for.

“At Takeuchi, innovation isn’t limited to our machines, it’s part of our entire customer experience,” said Jeff Stewart, President of Takeuchi-US. “With the Circuitry.ai Service AI Advisor, we can deliver immediate, accurate answers directly on our website, empowering customers to get the information they need without waiting in a call queue or navigating complex support channels.”

Built on Circuitry.ai’s advanced Service AI platform, the advisor delivers accurate, precise, and relevant responses to customer questions using a conversational interface on various channels. It guides customers through troubleshooting, maintenance steps, and product usage tips, while reducing reliance on live call center resources.

“Our service team has decades of combined experience, and this technology allows us to put that knowledge directly into the hands of our customers 24/7,” said Joseph Huling, National Service & Training Manager of Takeuchi-US. “It’s like having a Takeuchi service expert available anytime, anywhere.”

For Circuitry.ai, the partnership with Takeuchi underscores the growing role of AI in transforming manufacturer to dealer and customer support.

“Manufacturers like Takeuchi are realizing that AI is about scaling expertise to deliver better customer experience,” said Ashok Kartham, CEO of Circuitry.ai. “By embedding service knowledge into an intelligent, conversational advisor, Takeuchi can serve more customers, faster, and with consistent accuracy, while freeing up their service team to focus on the most complex challenges.”

The AI Service Advisor is now live at Takeuchi-us.com and available for customers to use for product support with Takeuchi’s innovative line of compact equipment.

About Takeuchi

Takeuchi is an ISO 9001 certified manufacturer of an extensive line of compact excavators and compact track loaders. Founded in 1963, Takeuchi was the first company to introduce the compact excavator, setting the stage for one of the highest growth product segments ever introduced in the compact equipment market. The compact excavator has become a main line product for both rental and construction/utility companies. Takeuchi continued to lead the compact construction industry with the introduction of the first compact track loader to North America. Learn more about Takeuchi at https://www.takeuchi-us.com.

About Circuitry.ai

Circuitry.ai delivers advanced Service Decision Intelligence platform and enterprise AI as a Service (AIaaS) applications specifically designed for manufacturers to enhance service outcomes. By combining AI-driven knowledge, analytics, and automation, Circuitry.ai transforms complex service lifecycle data into precise answers, accurate recommendations, and actionable insights. Its differentiated AI workers, including Product Advisor, Service Advisor, Parts Advisor, and Warranty Specialist, significantly boost productivity, increase first-time fix rates, and drive profitable growth through autonomous decision-making. Learn more at https://circuitry.ai