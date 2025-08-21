-

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Ardellis Insurance Ltd.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of Ardellis Insurance Ltd. (Ardellis) (Bermuda). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Ardellis’ balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

Ardellis is a wholly owned subsidiary of UFP Industries, Inc., and provides reimbursement coverage for medical stop-loss, workers’ compensation, general liability, automobile physical damage liability, property and trade credit receivables to its parent and its subsidiaries. In addition, Ardellis provides medical stop-loss, excess property and excess general liability coverages for third parties. As of Dec. 31, 2024, approximately 57% of Ardellis’ premium represented unaffiliated business.

Ardellis’ balance sheet strength remains at the very strong level, supported by the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). On a five- and 10-year average basis, Ardellis’ combined and operating ratios have outperformed the general property/casualty industry, driven by the company’s safety and loss control practices, management’s underwriting expertise and low overhead. AM Best considers Ardellis’ ERM framework and risk management capabilities appropriate for its risk profile. Additionally, Ardellis benefits from being an integral part of its parent’s ERM framework.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2025 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Adrienne Stark
Associate Director
+1 908 882 2336
adrienne.stark@ambest.com

Jieqiu Fan
Associate Director
+1 908 882 1762
jieqiu.fan@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Industry:

AM Best

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#insurance

Contacts

Adrienne Stark
Associate Director
+1 908 882 2336
adrienne.stark@ambest.com

Jieqiu Fan
Associate Director
+1 908 882 1762
jieqiu.fan@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Social Media Profiles
AM Best / LinkedIn
More News From AM Best

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National Grid Insurance Company (Isle of Man) Limited

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of National Grid Insurance Company (Isle of Man) Limited (NGICL or the captive), a captive insurer of National Grid plc (NG). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect NGICL’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile...

AM Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Leaders Life Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Leaders Life Insurance Company (Leader Life) (Tulsa, OK). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Leaders Life’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited...

AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Negative for Terra Insurance Company (A Risk Retention Group)

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlook to negative from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a+” (Excellent) of Terra Insurance Company (A Risk Retention Group) (Terra) (Williston, VT). The outlook of the FSR is stable. The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Terra’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its very strong op...
Back to Newsroom